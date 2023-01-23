Getting the rows that don’t exist yet

I’m trying to retrieve all records of all posts that haven’t been seen yet for a particular user, but I can’t seem to get it right. When I run the raw query I always get an return and if I change the post.ownerId => 9 and the posts . is_public => 30 it still returns records but I don’t have posts in the post table

I’ve made the next sql script:

select `posts`.`id` from `posts` left join `post_seens` on `posts`.`id` = `post_seens`.`postId` and `post_seens`.userId = 2 and `posts`.`ownerId` = 2 and `posts`.`is_public` = ? where `post_seens`.`postId` is null and `post_seens`.`userId` is null limit 500;

And with this PHP / Laravel code:

$items = DB::table('posts')->leftJoin('post_seens', function ($join) use ($user, $postOwner) { $join->on('posts.id', '=', 'post_seens.postId') ->where('post_seens.userId', '=', $user->id) ->where('posts.ownerId', '=', $postOwner) ->where('posts.is_public', '=', 1); }) ->whereNull('post_seens.postId') ->whereNull('post_seens.userId') ->select(['posts.id']) ->limit(500)->get();

I wanted to write a matches, so if the records exists in the post_seen table and some visit some xprofile again, only the new posts are added to the post_seen table.

(This is it without escaping)

select `posts`.`id` from `posts` left join `post_seens` on `posts`.`id` = `post_seens`.`postId` and `post_seens`.userId = 2 and `posts`.`ownerId` = 15 and `posts`.`is_public` = 9 where `post_seens`.`postId` is null and `post_seens`.`userId` is null limit 500;

What did I do wrong