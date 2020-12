$innsert_myTable = $dbc-> query("INSERT INTO myTable (myNumeric) VALUES ($myNumeric)");

After inserting a record into myTable, I like to get the id of the record.

The id is primary key and AUTO_INCREMENT.

I try to use the code below for it.

$newID=$dbc->insert_id;

However, I got the notice below.

Notice : Undefined property: PDO::$insert_id

How can I correctly get the newly inserted id ?