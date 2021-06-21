Getting the Error Illegal Invocation at Object

liagapi555: liagapi555: a web page that allows multiple modals to show at the same time.

Multiple modals are very bad UI and really you should only open 1 modal at a time. You can have multiple modals but only as long as only one is open at any time. i.e. close any other modals when you open a new one.

I can see the error you described and its exactly as you say that when you click the same element again you get the error message in the console which points to code in the bootstrap.min js and says

this_element is undefined . However the code seems to continue to run.

Also I find it very annoying that you have disabled the context menu and also that you want a double click to activate the selection. I think you may need to re-think your UI as its very awkward at the moment.

I know this is only a demo but you also need to place those elements better as they are disappearing if I don’t have the window open tall enough.

If you are just checking which item has been clicked then you can open the appropriate modal without any js and just using the data attributes that bootstrap supplies. This seems to work without displaying an error and seems to have the same functionality that your demo has.

The only js was to open the instructions modal and set up the context menu click.

As I said I find it quite awkward to use and it would be better if the instructions automatically disappeared when you click outside them rather than having to dismiss them yourself (which I have added to the demo above).