Getting the Error Illegal Invocation at Object

I’m learning Bootstrap 5 and I created a simple web page to test out the creation, opening, and closing of modals without using jQuery. In this page there are a few modals, when the page loads a modal pops up to give the user an instruction on how to bring up a menu.

When the user brings up the menu modal, he/she can see that there are a couple menu items they can select. Each menu item that is clicked will open a modal which tells the user the menu item that he/she selected. The problem I’m having is that each menu item can be clicked only once without throwing the error “Uncaught error:Illegal invocation at Object.findone”. After that, this error is thrown with every click.

I have tried researching the cause of this error but I haven’t found any post that deals specifically with my scenario. Please see my code here. Unfortunately the Bootstrap CDNs I used are not working in jsFiddle.