Getting the Error Illegal Invocation at Object

JavaScript
#1

I’m learning Bootstrap 5 and I created a simple web page to test out the creation, opening, and closing of modals without using jQuery. In this page there are a few modals, when the page loads a modal pops up to give the user an instruction on how to bring up a menu.

When the user brings up the menu modal, he/she can see that there are a couple menu items they can select. Each menu item that is clicked will open a modal which tells the user the menu item that he/she selected. The problem I’m having is that each menu item can be clicked only once without throwing the error “Uncaught error:Illegal invocation at Object.findone”. After that, this error is thrown with every click.

I have tried researching the cause of this error but I haven’t found any post that deals specifically with my scenario. Please see my code here. Unfortunately the Bootstrap CDNs I used are not working in jsFiddle.

#2

I can’t really help with the JS but I put your code onto a working codepen to help others look at the problem.

I can’t actually see the problem in that codepen though unless I am missing something :slight_smile:

1 Like
#3

Thanks Paul, For your reply. You said you did not see the error I mentioned when you tested my script in Codepen but I am still getting the error. First I thought it had to do with the browser I’m using so I tested my page in Chrome, Edge, and Firefox. In Firefox when I click on the same menu item more than once I see the error
“Uncaught TypeError: ‘querySelector’ called on an object that does not implement interface Element.
findOne selector-engine.js:26”

In Edge I’m seeing the following error when selecting the same menu item more than once
" Uncaught TypeError: Illegal invocation at Object.findOne (selector-engine.js:26)
at new o (modal.js:88)"

#5

Ok I tested outside of codepen in Firefox and I can see the error message.

Screen Shot 2021-06-17 at 11.33.42
Screen Shot 2021-06-17 at 11.33.421181×996 169 KB

I also note that each time you click you are getting an extra backdrop added that is never removed and you can see in the devtools numerous backdrops.

The bootstrap5 documentations states that they only support one modal at a time so if you want multiple modals you would be better off rolling your own code to handle the functionality that you want.

I’m afraid my JS is not good enough to help debug that error so hopefully one of the JS gurus around here will drop by now to give some better advice :slight_smile: