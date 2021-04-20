Getting Started with SEO

As one experienced web developer to another, I know you probably don’t like to read a bunch of guides on the matter, but SEO is just one of those topics you need to do reading on because it is often addressed from those guys named “marketers”.

One guide that looks pretty good to start off with is this one…

Moz Beginner's Guide to SEO [Search Engine Optimization] New to SEO? Looking for higher rankings and traffic through Search Engine Optimization? The Beginner's Guide to SEO has been read over 10 million times.

It talks about all sorts of things but I find the following things really the basis of good SEO…

Content is king. Write page content using great writing grammar, spelling and be authoritative. It does matter. Good content draws more readers who quote your stuff, link to your content, talk about your content all which drives interest. If your content sucks, then no one talks about it and why would search engines recommend it? Great labeling and titling. Title your pages after what your pages talks about, keep them around the 70 character mark and use labels for images, charts etc. Search engines see alt tags on images so that is free keywords to latch onto. Link juice! Get more popular and authoritative sites to link to your content. If Apple is saying your content is awesome, then Google takes notice too. Especially if Apple’s friends Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon say you are awesome too.

But read that guide and really take things to heart and implement well. One thing you should NOT do however is over optimize! Yes, I know us developers love to squeeze out every ounce, but it is just not worth it. You optimize now, but the next day Google changes the algorithm and boom, time wasted. If you stick to making great content, that usually survives. Also realize you won’t always be at the top of the rankings, it is just the nature of the beast.