Getting Started with SEO

Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. I am an experienced web developer, mostly back end, but need desperate help with SEO. Several of the websites I have built have been up for several years, yet are constantly beat out by newer sites which seem to always have a high ranking. I have run these sites through so-called optimizers and compared them to the higher performing sites with little difference. I know this is an incredibly larges and complex topic, but really need to find some resources that can make a difference for me. Any help would be greatly appreciated.