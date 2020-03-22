Getting Started with GulpJS errors

#1

I am going through the Getting Started with Gulp JS Book and there is an error in the code that I cannot correct nor find a solution in Dr. Google.

.pipe(devBuild ? noop() : htmlclean())

returns:

stripdebug = devBuild ? null : require(‘gulp-strip-debug’),
^

ReferenceError: Cannot access ‘devBuild’ before initialization
at Object. (C:\Users\riadk\Desktop\projectsamle\gulpfile.js:11:16)

Does anyone have an idea what is happening here and why this is broken. I cannot figure out why a tutorial from Sitepoint would give broken code…

Here is the full cli call:

riadk@RIADS-LAPTOP MINGW64 ~/Desktop/projectsample/src (master)
$ gulp css
[02:36:04] Working directory changed to ~\Desktop\projectsample
C:\Users\riadk\Desktop\projectsample\gulpfile.js:11
  stripdebug = devBuild ? null : require('gulp-strip-debug'),
               ^

ReferenceError: Cannot access 'devBuild' before initialization
    at Object.<anonymous> (C:\Users\riadk\Desktop\projectsample\gulpfile.js:11:16)
    at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1158:30)
    at Object.Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1178:10)     
    at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1002:32)
    at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:901:14)
    at Module.require (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1044:19)
    at require (internal/modules/cjs/helpers.js:77:18)
    at execute (C:\Users\riadk\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\gulp-cli\lib\versioned\^4.0.0\index.js:36:18)
    at Liftoff.handleArguments (C:\Users\riadk\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\gulp-cli\index.js:201:24)
    at Liftoff.execute (C:\Users\riadk\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\gulp-cli\node_modules\liftoff\index.js:201:12)
#2

Hi,

Just to be sure, is this the book you mean?

If so, which is the section with the code that is giving you the error? It would be helpful if you could provide steps to reproduce the error you are having.

Anything is possible — a version mismatch, typo etc.

#3

@James_Hibbard the link to the book is An Introduction to Gulp.js

The part that I am getting the error is under [HTML Tasks] The same issue will happen under the JavaScript tasks as well. It has something to do with the `.pipe devBuild ? noop html clean

Thanks!

#4

Ok, ta. I’ll have a look.

#5

Thank you!

#6

There are a couple of typos in there which I’ll pass on to HQ to get fixed. Sorry about that.

I read up to the end of the HTML Task section and the following worked for me:

const gulp = require('gulp');
const noop = require('gulp-noop');
const newer = require('gulp-newer');
const imagemin = require('gulp-imagemin');
const htmlclean = require('gulp-htmlclean');

// development mode?
// const devBuild = (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production');
const devBuild = false;

// folders
const src = 'src/';
const build = 'build/';

// image processing
function images() {
  const out = `${build}images/`;
  return gulp.src(`${src}images/**/*`)
    .pipe(newer(out))
    .pipe(imagemin({ optimizationLevel: 5 }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest(out));
}

function html() {
  const out = `${build}html/`;
  return gulp.src(`${src}html/**/*`)
    .pipe(newer(out))
    .pipe(devBuild ? noop() : htmlclean())
    .pipe(gulp.dest(out));
}

exports.images = images;
exports.html = gulp.series(images, html);

This ran without error and minified my sample HTML file as expected.

Please note, I set the devBuild variable to false for testing purposes and also that I have a linter set to automatically lint the code, so this will also look a bit different from what’s in the book.

Could you give that a go and let me know how you get on.

#7

That works, thanks. Could you explain a little more what exactly was wrong so I can try to fix it on the JS section as well. I’d like to know what the error was for future.

Thank you!

#8

@James_Hibbard I figured it out. It mainly had to do with the src and build

Last issue I am running into.

On the CSS part, I got it to work but I then get this warning. According to Google its pretty common but no fixes.

Replace Autoprefixer browsers option to Browserslist config.
Use browserslist key in package.json or .browserslistrc file.

Using browsers option can cause errors. Browserslist config
can be used for Babel, Autoprefixer, postcss-normalize and other tools.

If you really need to use option, rename it to overrideBrowserslist.

#9

Hey,

So the problem is that in Autoprefixer’s latest release, the browsers option is deprecated.

In gulpfile.js you need to do is change this:

autoprefixer({ browsers: ['last 2 versions', '> 2%'] }),

to this:

autoprefixer(),

Then in package.json, add the following key:

"browserslist": [
  "last 2 versions",
  "> 2%"
]

After that, things should work as expected.

To give it a test, you can copy this into main.scss:

.example {
  display: grid;
  transition: all .5s;
  user-select: none;
  background: linear-gradient(to bottom, white, black);
}

When you run gulp css, it should get transpiled to:

.example {
  display: grid;
  -webkit-transition: all .5s;
  transition: all .5s;
  -webkit-user-select: none;
  -moz-user-select: none;
  -ms-user-select: none;
  user-select: none;
  background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, from(#fff), to(#000));
  background: linear-gradient(180deg, #fff, #000)
}

HTH

#10

It works! Thanks so much!

I had mastered gulp 3 but for some reason 4 just kills my brain. Maybe because Im getting too old :smiley:

Thank you so much @James_Hibbard