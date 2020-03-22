Getting Started with GulpJS errors

There are a couple of typos in there which I’ll pass on to HQ to get fixed. Sorry about that.

I read up to the end of the HTML Task section and the following worked for me:

const gulp = require('gulp'); const noop = require('gulp-noop'); const newer = require('gulp-newer'); const imagemin = require('gulp-imagemin'); const htmlclean = require('gulp-htmlclean'); // development mode? // const devBuild = (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production'); const devBuild = false; // folders const src = 'src/'; const build = 'build/'; // image processing function images() { const out = `${build}images/`; return gulp.src(`${src}images/**/*`) .pipe(newer(out)) .pipe(imagemin({ optimizationLevel: 5 })) .pipe(gulp.dest(out)); } function html() { const out = `${build}html/`; return gulp.src(`${src}html/**/*`) .pipe(newer(out)) .pipe(devBuild ? noop() : htmlclean()) .pipe(gulp.dest(out)); } exports.images = images; exports.html = gulp.series(images, html);

This ran without error and minified my sample HTML file as expected.

Please note, I set the devBuild variable to false for testing purposes and also that I have a linter set to automatically lint the code, so this will also look a bit different from what’s in the book.

Could you give that a go and let me know how you get on.