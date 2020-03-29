Getting Started with GulpJS errors

Hey,
So the problem is that in Autoprefixer’s latest release, the browsers option is deprecated.
In
gulpfile.js you need to do is change this:
autoprefixer({ browsers: ['last 2 versions', '> 2%'] }),
to this:
autoprefixer(),
Then in package.json, add the following key:
"browserslist": [
"last 2 versions",
"> 2%"
]
After that, things should work as expected.
To give it a test, you can copy this into
main.scss:
.example {
display: grid;
transition: all .5s;
user-select: none;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, white, black);
}
When you run
gulp css, it should get transpiled to:
.example {
display: grid;
-webkit-transition: all .5s;
transition: all .5s;
-webkit-user-select: none;
-moz-user-select: none;
-ms-user-select: none;
user-select: none;
background: -webkit-gradient(linear, left top, left bottom, from(#fff), to(#000));
background: linear-gradient(180deg, #fff, #000)
}
HTH