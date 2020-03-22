Getting Started with GulpJS errors

I am going through the Getting Started with Gulp JS Book and there is an error in the code that I cannot correct nor find a solution in Dr. Google.

.pipe(devBuild ? noop() : htmlclean())

returns:

stripdebug = devBuild ? null : require(‘gulp-strip-debug’),

^

ReferenceError: Cannot access ‘devBuild’ before initialization

at Object. (C:\Users\riadk\Desktop\projectsamle\gulpfile.js:11:16)

Does anyone have an idea what is happening here and why this is broken. I cannot figure out why a tutorial from Sitepoint would give broken code…

Here is the full cli call: