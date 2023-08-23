Getting Started with Emscripten: Transpiling C/C++ to JavaScript/HTML5

Hi, I’m new to this forum. I was attracted by a headline (see topic) while seeking for a way to translate C code to JavaScript.

Reason behind: I have written a lexer using Flex/Lex (ancient unix tool for language parsing). This lexer works on web contents, so to say the text body of a web page.

At the moment the program works as a CGI C program fetching (http-fetch) the page and processing it. This doesn’t work on pages that are dynamically generated out of CMS systems or databases. Anyway, the idea is to translate it into JS and having JS process the Document contents in the page.

For this purpose I thought Emscripten being a suitable approach.

Some questions I hope to get answered here beforehand:

Is it bound to Microsoft Windows 10 (Visual Studio)? Or can it be built on macOS also?

Thanks for answers in advance.

–

Christoph