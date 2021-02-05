Getting rid of bullets in a bitmap-based list

Mickmeister: Mickmeister: I got it working by adding some pixels to either side of the menu item bitmaps.

That’s a bit extreme to edit the images just to get space!

As I said above the code I offered would have done nothing except to remove the bullet marker. It would have had no effect on the spacing so you must have changed something or perhaps not shown all relevant code.

As an aside the 20px padding on each side of the anchor was the only reason you saw the bullets anyway as they would otherwise have all been hidden under the floated list items (apart from the first one).

Adding a margin to either the list item the anchor or the image would have resulted in more space rather than editing the image directly

I know you’ve solved it now but I didn’t want you to go around editing images all the time when you don’t need to