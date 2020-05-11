Getting link go to one Page

#1

I have a database with a list of Games on and i have used a hyper link on all game, my probem is at the moment each entry goes to a different page, I want to the links to go to the same page (i.e display.php) and it get the details from the database and show them on screen.

Can anybody help with this

#2

What is your current code - that goes to different pages?

#3 
  <?php

		$sql = "SELECT
	id,
	Game_Name,
	Owned,
	Completed,
	
IF
	( Owned = 1, '✔', ' ' ) AS Owned,
	IF
		( Completed = 1, '✔', ' ' ) AS Completed
FROM
	games;";


		$dt = "SELECT Convert(VARCHAR(3, started, 101))";

		$result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql) or die("Bad Query: $sql");
		$num_rows = mysqli_num_rows($result);?>


    <?php while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)):
     ?>


    <tr>
	  <td style="text-align: center; font-weight: bold"><?php echo $row['id']; ?></td>
      <td><a href='details.php'><?php echo $row['Game_Name']; ?></a></td>
      <td style="text-align: center; color:green; font-weight: bold"><?php echo $row['Owned']; ?></td>
	  <td style="text-align: center; color:blue; font-weight: bold"><?php echo $row['Completed']; ?></td>
	  
    <tr>
<?php endwhile; ?>
#4

Is this just a case of changing your a href value, or am I missing something?

<td><a href='details.php?id=<?php echo $row['id']; ?>'><?php echo $row['Game_Name']; ?></a></td>
2 Likes
#5

Hi Thanks

That is what i wanted.

#6

Hi I am struggle a lot with reading text and learning from text so would be glad if someone could help me with this problem i have with php. I have a list of games printed on screen with the link line as above, i can not get the game name printed on the display page. if anybody could help me or point me in the direction of a tutorial on this subject I would be greatful.

#7

Show us the current version of the code.

#8 
<?php
include_once 'dbh.php';

date_default_timezone_set('Europe/London');
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<link rel="shortcut icon" type="image/x-icon" href="Images/bb.ico">
<title>My Collection</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="blue.css">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Chakra+Petch:600" rel="stylesheet">
</head>


<body>

<!--Header-->
  <div id="header">
  <h3>MY COLLECTION</h3>  
  </div>
  <?php  include 'navbar.php';
  include 'a-z.php' ?>

  <div id="main">
		<?php
    $sql = "SELECT * FROM games;";
		$result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql) or die("Bad Query: $sql");
		$num_rows = mysqli_num_rows($result);
		echo "<span style='color: white; font-size: 20px'/><strong><center><font color=yellow>$num_rows Found </strong></center></f
  <table>
      <thead>
  			<tr>
			<th style="text-align: center">ID</th>
      		<th style="text-align: center">Game Name</th>
			<th style="text-align: center">Owned</th>
			<th style="text-align: center">Completed</th>

  			</tr>
    </thead>


    <?php

		$sql = "SELECT
	id,
	Game_Name,
	Owned,
	Completed,
	
IF
	( Owned = 1, '✔', ' ' ) AS Owned,
	IF
		( Completed = 1, '✔', ' ' ) AS Completed
FROM
	games;";


		$dt = "SELECT Convert(VARCHAR(3, started, 101))";

		$result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql) or die("Bad Query: $sql");
		$num_rows = mysqli_num_rows($result);?>


    <?php while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result));
     ?>


    <tr>
	  <td style="text-align: center; font-weight: bold"><?php echo $row['id']; ?></td>
      <td><a href='details.php?id=<?php echo $row['id']; ?>'><?php echo $row['Game_Name']; ?></a></td>
      <td style="text-align: center; color:green; font-weight: bold"><?php echo $row['Owned']; ?></td>
	  <td style="text-align: center; color:blue; font-weight: bold"><?php echo $row['Completed']; ?></td>
	  
    <tr>
<?php endwhile; ?>
 </tbody>
</table>
#9

If you add

var_dump($row);

inside your while() loop, what do you get in the ‘Game_Name’ field each time it loops?

#10

do I put this after the while () loop like this.

<?php while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)):
var_dump($row);
 ?>```

if this correct i get 'array(4) { ["id"]=> string(1) "1" and so on with all entries in database