Getting link go to one Page

<?php
$sql = "SELECT
id,
Game_Name,
Owned,
Completed,
IF
( Owned = 1, '✔', ' ' ) AS Owned,
IF
( Completed = 1, '✔', ' ' ) AS Completed
FROM
games;";
$dt = "SELECT Convert(VARCHAR(3, started, 101))";
$result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql) or die("Bad Query: $sql");
$num_rows = mysqli_num_rows($result);?>
<?php while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)):
?>
<tr>
<td style="text-align: center; font-weight: bold"><?php echo $row['id']; ?></td>
<td><a href='details.php'><?php echo $row['Game_Name']; ?></a></td>
<td style="text-align: center; color:green; font-weight: bold"><?php echo $row['Owned']; ?></td>
<td style="text-align: center; color:blue; font-weight: bold"><?php echo $row['Completed']; ?></td>
<tr>
<?php endwhile; ?>