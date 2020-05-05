Getting link go to one Page

I have a database with a list of Games on and i have used a hyper link on all game, my probem is at the moment each entry goes to a different page, I want to the links to go to the same page (i.e display.php) and it get the details from the database and show them on screen.

Can anybody help with this

#2

What is your current code - that goes to different pages?

#3 
  <?php

		$sql = "SELECT
	id,
	Game_Name,
	Owned,
	Completed,
	
IF
	( Owned = 1, '✔', ' ' ) AS Owned,
	IF
		( Completed = 1, '✔', ' ' ) AS Completed
FROM
	games;";


		$dt = "SELECT Convert(VARCHAR(3, started, 101))";

		$result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql) or die("Bad Query: $sql");
		$num_rows = mysqli_num_rows($result);?>


    <?php while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)):
     ?>


    <tr>
	  <td style="text-align: center; font-weight: bold"><?php echo $row['id']; ?></td>
      <td><a href='details.php'><?php echo $row['Game_Name']; ?></a></td>
      <td style="text-align: center; color:green; font-weight: bold"><?php echo $row['Owned']; ?></td>
	  <td style="text-align: center; color:blue; font-weight: bold"><?php echo $row['Completed']; ?></td>
	  
    <tr>
<?php endwhile; ?>