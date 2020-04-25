Getting ID of last insert using PDO with SQLite

I’m trying to get the last id after a SQLite INSERT. After a lot of Googling and trial and error,I got.

$db = new PDO('sqlite:events.sqlite'); $db->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION); $query = 'INSERT INTO events (evdate, evdesc) VALUES (:evdate, :evdesc)'; $stmt = $db->prepare($query); $stmt->bindParam('evdate', $evdate, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->bindParam('evdesc', $evdesc, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->execute(); $lastid = $db->lastInsertRowID();

The INSERT works but not the lastInsertRowID(). I get an error Call to undefined method PDO::lastInsertRowID().

After further Googling it seems the PDO methods and lastInsertRowID() are in different classes. So I’m putting my hands up and crying, help!