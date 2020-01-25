Getting ID of last insert using PDO with SQLite

#1

I’m trying to get the last id after a SQLite INSERT. After a lot of Googling and trial and error,I got.

$db = new PDO('sqlite:events.sqlite');
$db->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);

$query = 'INSERT INTO events
  (evdate, evdesc)
  VALUES
  (:evdate, :evdesc)';
$stmt = $db->prepare($query);
$stmt->bindParam('evdate', $evdate, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stmt->bindParam('evdesc', $evdesc, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stmt->execute();

$lastid = $db->lastInsertRowID();

The INSERT works but not the lastInsertRowID(). I get an error Call to undefined method PDO::lastInsertRowID().

After further Googling it seems the PDO methods and lastInsertRowID() are in different classes. So I’m putting my hands up and crying, help!

#2

The method is lastInsertId.

Have you ever considered using UUID for IDs?

#3

Yey - thanks, squire.

I hadn’t, and in this case it’s probably overkill as each table will only ever have a maximum of 3 or 4 rows at any time. I can see where I might usefully employ them tough.

