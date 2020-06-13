Getting Http 500 error in laravel after a while loop

i’m trynig to display the disponibility of a user , with start time and end time , when i’m trying to add the Break time between the start and the end time with the while loop , this error appear: HTTP 500 error .

This is The controller :

public function rdv( $ID) { $model=doc::findOrFail($ID); $ReturnArray = array ();// Define output $StartTime = strtotime ($model->Lun_mat_de[0]) ; //Get Timestamp $EndTime = strtotime ($model->Lun_apres_a[1]); //Get Timestamp $break_start = strtotime ($model->Lun_mat_de[1]) ; // break start $break_end = strtotime ($model->Lun_apres_a[0]);// break end $breakConditions = ($StartTime <= $break_start) || ($EndTime >=$break_end) ; $duration = '60'; $AddMins = $duration * 60; do //Run loop { $ReturnArray[] = date("G:i", $StartTime ); $StartTime += $AddMins; //Endtime check } while ($breakConditions) ; return view ('/rendezvous')->with([ 'go'=> $model, 'disponibility'=>$ReturnArray, ]); } and this is the view