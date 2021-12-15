Getting error about composer when first starting up Vagrant

When I run “vagrant up” for the first time, I get this error;

$ vagrant up Bringing machine 'default' up with 'virtualbox' provider... ==> default: Box 'laravel/homestead' could not be found. Attempting to find and install... default: Box Provider: virtualbox default: Box Version: >= 1.0.0 ==> default: Loading metadata for box 'laravel/homestead' default: URL: https://vagrantcloud.com/laravel/homestead ==> default: Adding box 'laravel/homestead' (v12.0.0) for provider: virtualbox default: Downloading: https://vagrantcloud.com/laravel/boxes/homestead/versions/12.0.0/providers/virtualbox.box default: default: Calculating and comparing box checksum... ==> default: Successfully added box 'laravel/homestead' (v12.0.0) for 'virtualbox'! ==> default: Importing base box 'laravel/homestead'... ==> default: Matching MAC address for NAT networking... ==> default: Checking if box 'laravel/homestead' version '12.0.0' is up to date... ==> default: Setting the name of the VM: myProject_default_1639601053352_2474 Vagrant is currently configured to create VirtualBox synced folders with the `SharedFoldersEnableSymlinksCreate` option enabled. If the Vagrant guest is not trusted, you may want to disable this option. For more information on this option, please refer to the VirtualBox manual: https://www.virtualbox.org/manual/ch04.html#sharedfolders This option can be disabled globally with an environment variable: VAGRANT_DISABLE_VBOXSYMLINKCREATE=1 or on a per folder basis within the Vagrantfile: config.vm.synced_folder '/host/path', '/guest/path', SharedFoldersEnableSymlinksCreate: false ==> default: Clearing any previously set network interfaces... ==> default: Preparing network interfaces based on configuration... default: Adapter 1: nat default: Adapter 2: hostonly ==> default: Forwarding ports... default: 80 (guest) => 8000 (host) (adapter 1) default: 443 (guest) => 44300 (host) (adapter 1) default: 3306 (guest) => 33060 (host) (adapter 1) default: 5432 (guest) => 54320 (host) (adapter 1) default: 8545 (guest) => 8545 (host) (adapter 1) default: 30301 (guest) => 30301 (host) (adapter 1) default: 30302 (guest) => 30302 (host) (adapter 1) default: 30303 (guest) => 30303 (host) (adapter 1) default: 30304 (guest) => 30304 (host) (adapter 1) default: 30305 (guest) => 30305 (host) (adapter 1) default: 30306 (guest) => 30306 (host) (adapter 1) default: 22 (guest) => 2222 (host) (adapter 1) ==> default: Running 'pre-boot' VM customizations... ==> default: Booting VM... ==> default: Waiting for machine to boot. This may take a few minutes... default: SSH address: 127.0.0.1:2222 default: SSH username: vagrant default: SSH auth method: private key default: Warning: Connection aborted. Retrying... default: Warning: Connection aborted. Retrying... default: default: Vagrant insecure key detected. Vagrant will automatically replace default: this with a newly generated keypair for better security. default: default: Inserting generated public key within guest... default: Removing insecure key from the guest if it's present... default: Key inserted! Disconnecting and reconnecting using new SSH key... ==> default: Machine booted and ready! ==> default: Checking for guest additions in VM... ==> default: Setting hostname... ==> default: Configuring and enabling network interfaces... ==> default: Mounting shared folders... default: /vagrant => D:/myProject default: /home/vagrant/Code => D:/myProject ==> default: Detected mount owner ID within mount options. (uid: 1000 guestpath: /home/vagrant/Code) ==> default: Detected mount group ID within mount options. (gid: 1000 guestpath: /home/vagrant/Code) ==> default: Running provisioner: file... default: D:/myProject/aliases => ~/.bash_aliases ==> default: Running provisioner: shell... default: Running: C:/Users/JAMESB~1/AppData/Local/Temp/vagrant-shell20211215-5748-smn9x1.sh ==> default: Running provisioner: Creating Site: homestead.test (shell)... default: Running: script: Creating Site: homestead.test ==> default: Running provisioner: Restarting Nginx (shell)... default: Running: script: Restarting Nginx ==> default: Running provisioner: Creating MySQL Database: homestead (shell)... default: Running: script: Creating MySQL Database: homestead default: mysql: [Warning] Using a password on the command line interface can be insecure. ==> default: Running provisioner: Creating Postgres Database: homestead (shell)... default: Running: script: Creating Postgres Database: homestead default: createdb: error: could not connect to database template1: connection to server on socket "/var/run/postgresql/.s.PGSQL.5432" failed: No such file or directory default: Is the server running locally and accepting connections on that socket? ==> default: Running provisioner: Clear Variables (shell)... default: Running: script: Clear Variables ==> default: Running provisioner: Update Composer (shell)... default: Running: script: Update Composer default: You are already using the latest available Composer version 2.1.14 (stable channel). default: chown: cannot access '/home/vagrant/.composer/': No such file or directory The SSH command responded with a non-zero exit status. Vagrant assumes that this means the command failed. The output for this command should be in the log above. Please read the output to determine what went wrong.

I used to have composer installed on my computer but I have removed it and all files and registry entries associated with it and it still thinks I have it already.

Any suggestions?