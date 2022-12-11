Getting element value from iframe using jquery

I got this embed from tradingview ticker widget and i embeded it in my page, how ever i dont seem to get any of the class values in my javascript file, more so i cant change styling or color of the given class or ids.

here is the embed

<!-- TradingView Widget BEGIN --> <div class="tradingview-widget-container"> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://s3.tradingview.com/external-embedding/embed-widget-tickers.js" async> { "symbols": [ { "description": "BYBITPERP:WAVESUSDT", "proName": "BYBIT:WAVESUSDT.P" } ], "colorTheme": "light", "isTransparent": false, "showSymbolLogo": true, "locale": "en" } </script> </div> <!-- TradingView Widget END -->

The particular class am looking for is .tv-ticker-item-change__last

and in my javascript i did

var myprice = $('.tv-ticker-item-change__last').text(); alert(myprice);

Yet nothing is showing up, i can see the price changing in my page but i cant get is value as to run something like if myprice > 20 do this.

Please help with any solution.