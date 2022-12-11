Getting element value from iframe using jquery

I got this embed from tradingview ticker widget and i embeded it in my page, how ever i dont seem to get any of the class values in my javascript file, more so i cant change styling or color of the given class or ids.
here is the embed
<!-- TradingView Widget BEGIN -->
<div class="tradingview-widget-container">
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://s3.tradingview.com/external-embedding/embed-widget-tickers.js" async>
{
"symbols": [
{
"description": "BYBITPERP:WAVESUSDT",
"proName": "BYBIT:WAVESUSDT.P"
}
],
"colorTheme": "light",
"isTransparent": false,
"showSymbolLogo": true,
"locale": "en"
}
</script>
</div>
<!-- TradingView Widget END -->
The particular class am looking for is .tv-ticker-item-change__last
and in my javascript i did
var myprice = $('.tv-ticker-item-change__last').text();
alert(myprice);
Yet nothing is showing up, i can see the price changing in my page but i cant get is value as to run something like if myprice > 20 do this.
Please help with any solution.