Getting element value from iframe using jquery

I got this embed from tradingview ticker widget and i embeded it in my page, how ever i dont seem to get any of the class values in my javascript file, more so i cant change styling or color of the given class or ids.

here is the embed

<!-- TradingView Widget BEGIN -->
		<div class="tradingview-widget-container">
		  <script type="text/javascript" src="https://s3.tradingview.com/external-embedding/embed-widget-tickers.js" async>
		  {
		  "symbols": [
			{
			  "description": "BYBITPERP:WAVESUSDT",
			  "proName": "BYBIT:WAVESUSDT.P"
			}
		  ],
		  "colorTheme": "light",
		  "isTransparent": false,
		  "showSymbolLogo": true,
		  "locale": "en"
		}
		  </script>
		</div>
	    <!-- TradingView Widget END -->

The particular class am looking for is .tv-ticker-item-change__last
and in my javascript i did

var myprice = $('.tv-ticker-item-change__last').text();
alert(myprice);

Yet nothing is showing up, i can see the price changing in my page but i cant get is value as to run something like if myprice > 20 do this.

Please help with any solution.