Getting each array in associative array

I have grouped an associative array and stored the items into a variable to send to a JS file from PHP. The associative array looks like this and is pulling two different JSON from a two separate tables in a database:
[{"year":"2020"},{"year":"2021"},{"year":"2022"}],[{"year":"2020"},{"year":"2021"},{"year":"2022"}]
I am trying to access each object like this
[{"year":"2020"}]
I can console.log each JSON individually but not each object. I have added a foreach loop but it just console logs each character. How do I access each object individually?
This is my JS
// This gives me an array with each associative array but I am needing to get each object inside each associative array
var dynamicDBJSON = lfCreatorData.lfJSON;
var stringIt = JSON.stringify(dynamicDBJSON);
var obj = JSON.parse(stringIt);
var abc = (obj);
console.log(abc);
// When I add the for each it console.logs either every grouped associative array or an individual character.
// Loop through each data JSON
Object.keys(abc).forEach(key => {
console.log(abc);
});
Object.keys(abc).forEach(key => {
console.log(abc[key]);
});