Getting duplicate posts from a joined mysql query

i’m trying to print posts in my php script to display posts like facebook timeline but the problem is i get duplicate posts. how do i stop printing duplicate posts and bring original posts.
here is the query:
select distinct gp.gp_id as gp1,gp.pid,gp.author_gp,gp.gname,gp.type as ty1,gp.title as tit1,gp.data as dat1,gp.pdate,gp.group_id,gp.author_id,
u.avatar,u.user_id ,
up.update_id as up1,up.update_body,up.time,up.title as tit2,up.account_name,up.author,up.type as ty2,up.data as dat2
from group_posts as gp
join user as u on u.uname=gp.author_gp
join updates as up on u.uname=up.author
where
gp.gname='MEP news'
and up.update_id >391 and up.author in("shan2batman", "aboutthecreator") order by time,pdate desc limit 0,5