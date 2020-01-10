sure… please start by identifying all the PKs and FKs in your tables
Getting duplicate posts from a joined mysql query
in the first table updates update_id is the primary key, user_id_u is a foreign key with a relationship tip to user tables user_id.
In the second table group_posts the gp_id is a primary key, pid is a foreign key to gp_id with a relationship, the group_id key is foreign key with relationship to groups tables g_id, finally the author_id is a foreign key with relationship to users tables user_id.
you can check it in the screenshots.
i’m sorry, i cannot read those screenshots
(when you post only one, i can click on it to show larger resolution, but when there’s more than one, clicking on one simply goes to the next or previous image)
but please don’t post images, post the text results of
SHOW CREATE TABLE tablename statements
Maybe unrelated to the problem. @gsshanker10 I have a strong suspicion but I haven’t used phpMyAdmin for years, so I don’t know. In the first post, why is phpMyAdmin underlining the “time” in the ORDER BY ?
Please run a clean SELECT (no WHERE) on the table to see if any rows have the same value in the “time” column. (a sane LIMIT might be a good idea)
If there are I think it would be wise to check how the values are getting there during INSERT / UPDATE rather than figure out a more complicated SELECT to work with bad data.
@Mittineague i’ll try after answering @r937
@r937 i’m more of a phpmyadmin kind of guy so here is a copy from those tables dump as i created it in a few clicks rather than by hand in the commmandline. Let me know if it helps.
Group_posts sql DUMP:-
CREATE TABLE `group_posts` (
`gp_id` int(255) NOT NULL,
`pid` varchar(16) NOT NULL,
`gname` varchar(100) NOT NULL,
`author_gp` varchar(255) NOT NULL,
`type` enum('0','1') NOT NULL,
`title` varchar(500) NOT NULL,
`data` varchar(10000) NOT NULL,
`pdate` datetime NOT NULL,
`vote_up` int(255) NOT NULL,
`vote_down` int(255) NOT NULL,
`group_id` int(255) NOT NULL,
`author_id` int(255) NOT NULL
) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=latin1;
ALTER TABLE `group_posts`
ADD PRIMARY KEY (`gp_id`),
ADD KEY `group_id` (`group_id`),
ADD KEY `author_id` (`author_id`),
ADD KEY `group_id_2` (`group_id`,`author_id`),
ADD KEY `pid` (`pid`),
ADD KEY `gp_id` (`gp_id`);
ALTER TABLE `group_posts`
ADD CONSTRAINT `group_posts_ibfk_1` FOREIGN KEY (`group_id`) REFERENCES `groups` (`g_id`) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE,
ADD CONSTRAINT `group_posts_user_id` FOREIGN KEY (`author_id`) REFERENCES `user` (`user_id`) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE;
updates table DUMP:-
SET SQL_MODE = "NO_AUTO_VALUE_ON_ZERO";
SET time_zone = "+00:00";
/*!40101 SET @OLD_CHARACTER_SET_CLIENT=@@CHARACTER_SET_CLIENT */;
/*!40101 SET @OLD_CHARACTER_SET_RESULTS=@@CHARACTER_SET_RESULTS */;
/*!40101 SET @OLD_COLLATION_CONNECTION=@@COLLATION_CONNECTION */;
/*!40101 SET NAMES utf8mb4 */;
CREATE TABLE `updates` (
`update_id` int(255) NOT NULL,
`update_body` varchar(10000) NOT NULL,
`url` varchar(100) NOT NULL,
`time` datetime NOT NULL,
`host` varchar(100) NOT NULL,
`vote_up` int(255) NOT NULL,
`vote_down` int(255) NOT NULL,
`title` varchar(1000) NOT NULL,
`user_id_u` int(255) NOT NULL,
`account_name` varchar(255) NOT NULL,
`author` varchar(255) NOT NULL,
`type` enum('a','b','c') NOT NULL,
`data` varchar(255) NOT NULL
) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=latin1;
you’ve got table
group_posts, with
author_id as FK referencing
user
then you’ve got table
updates, with
user_id_u as FK referencing
user
so if a group post can have only one author, but that author can have many updates, that might explain why each post is showing multiple times in your query results
helps?
by the way, many of your indexes are redundant (and therefore inefficient)
change this –
ALTER TABLE `updates`
ADD PRIMARY KEY (`update_id`),
ADD KEY `user_id_fk_upd` (`user_id_u`),
ADD KEY `user_id_fk_upd_2` (`user_id_u`),
ADD KEY `user_id_u` (`user_id_u`),
ADD KEY `user_id_u_2` (`user_id_u`),
ADD KEY `update_id` (`update_id`);
to this –
ALTER TABLE `updates`
ADD PRIMARY KEY (`update_id`),
ADD KEY `user_id_fk_upd` (`user_id_u`)
the ones i removed are redundant
@r937 when i try to execute the query in phpmyadmin i get the following error how to rectify it a simple google search didn’t enlighten me.
# Error
**SQL query:**
``
ALTER TABLE `updates`
ADD PRIMARY KEY (`update_id`),
ADD KEY `user_id_fk_upd` (`user_id_u`)
`#1068 - Multiple primary key defined`
you’re trying to re-add stuff that’s already there
@r937 i don’t know how to solve it. can you enligten me by giving it in steps
Drop the existing keys before trying to add the new definitions of those keys
ALTER TABLE `updates` DROP PRIMARY KEY, DROP KEY ...
@r937 i did as you asked and am still getting duplicate reults pl take a look at the following output from the latest execution of the query.
|gp1
|pid
|author_gp
|gname
|ty1
|tit1
|dat1
|pdate
|group_id
|author_id
|up1
|update_body
|time
|tit2
|account_name
|author
|ty2
|dat2
|91
|0
|shan2batman
|MEP news
|0
|question
|Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing…
|2018-11-11 18:44:42
|25
|127
|288
|what kind of a life am i living??
|2016-06-15 22:01:09
|hai
|shan2batman
|0
|a
|90
|0
|shan2batman
|MEP news
|0
|title
|Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet,sed diam nonumy eirmod …
|2018-10-28 00:17:17
|25
|127
|288
|what kind of a life am i living??
|2016-06-15 22:01:09
|hai
|shan2batman
|0
|a
|88
|0
|shan2batman
|MEP news
|0
|piuytrcfvgh
|Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet,sed diam nonumy eirmod …
|2018-10-28 00:01:41
|25
|127
|288
|what kind of a life am i living??
|2016-06-15 22:01:09
|hai
|shan2batman
|0
|a
|87
|0
|shan2batman
|MEP news
|0
|poiuytrdcfvgbhnjm
|Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet,sed diam nonumy eirmod …
|2018-10-28 00:01:16
|25
|127
|288
|what kind of a life am i living??
|2016-06-15 22:01:09
|hai
|shan2batman
|0
|a
|86
|0
|shan2batman
|MEP news
|0
|poiuytrdcfvgbhnjm
|Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet,sed diam nonumy eirmod …
|2018-10-27 23:59:17
|25
|127
|288
|what kind of a life am i living??
|2016-06-15 22:01:09
|hai
|shan2batman
|0
|a
@gsshanker10 did you look at that part too?
i see 5 rows but i don’t see any duplication – please point it out to me, which of these 5 rows are duplicates?
@rpkamp no sir. but i can’t understand how that brings the duplicate rows in Updates table. if thats the case isn’t there a way to bring distinct results from the joined query especially from the updates table like the group_posts table.
@r937 the following tables are producing the same repeated values. up1,update_body,time,tit2,account_name, ty2,author, dat2.
@rpkamp to be honest i don’t know how to check that.sorry.
And they are going to because of how your update table works. You are matching by author, not by any sort of tie-in to the post (which I don’t see any other way to tie those two tables together…). A join will show all matches between the two tables.
So if you have three rows in group_posts with the author ‘shan2batman’, and ten rows in updates with the author ‘shan2batman’, you’re going to end up with 30 rows of data
- Ten rows which will have the content of the first row of group_posts, with the content from each row in updates.
- Ten rows which will have the content of the second row of group_posts, with the content from each row in updates.
- Ten rows which will have the content of the third row of group_posts, with the content from each row in updates.
@DaveMaxwell i changed the query and still get the same results.Pl check this.
select distinct gp.gp_id as gp1,gp.pid,gp.author_gp,gp.gname,gp.type as ty1,gp.title as tit1,gp.data as dat1,gp.pdate,gp.group_id,gp.author_id,
up.update_id as up1,up.update_body,up.time,up.title as tit2,up.account_name,up.author,up.type as ty2,up.data as dat2
from group_posts as gp
inner join updates as up on gp.author_id=up.user_id_u
where
gp.group_id=25 and gp.author_id=127 and up.update_id not in(386)
order by time,pdate desc limit 0,5
here are the results of that query.