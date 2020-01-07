Getting duplicate posts from a joined mysql query

Maybe unrelated to the problem. @gsshanker10 I have a strong suspicion but I haven’t used phpMyAdmin for years, so I don’t know. In the first post, why is phpMyAdmin underlining the “time” in the ORDER BY ?

Please run a clean SELECT (no WHERE) on the table to see if any rows have the same value in the “time” column. (a sane LIMIT might be a good idea)

If there are I think it would be wise to check how the values are getting there during INSERT / UPDATE rather than figure out a more complicated SELECT to work with bad data.