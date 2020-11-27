Getting div content in realtime using jquery

Life savers,

please i need help in getting contents from a div into another div in real time and also how to get values from sessions and show it in another div in real time.

I have a div #messageLog as id and it gets its content in ajax call so the page never reloads, but div #shownewMessage is a static empty html div and i want to pass the ajax contents from #messageLog into #shownewMessage.

I did

var getnew = $('#messageLog').val(); $('#shownewMessage').html(getnew);

The above shows the content but only works when page reloads, and since #messageLog is using ajax to get its contents it makes the other div not to get the real time values since the page is not reloading.

please any work around on this?

also i have the same contents in session and can i write jquery function that will get those session values in realtime and put its contents in #shownewMessage div without page reload.

helps is highly appreciated.

Thanks.