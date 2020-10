Yeah, that’s my problem, Wordpress isn’t (in my opinion) that easy to customise. I do like it as a CMS but it’s a lot of work and research to significantly tailor the appearance and any upgrade to WP or the template or any plugins can invalidate what you have changed.

I mean how much CMS do you need to provide, apart from the uploading of content and images most of WP is focused on changing the appearance mainly via templates, yet you want to control the design.

I had a similar issue and decided to go with Bootstrap 4 for the design and separate some content into a blog format maintained by WP. That way I kinda get best of both worlds