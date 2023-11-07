Getting AxiosNotFound error

I am sending photos across to an API. Because of the CORS error that I am facing, I made a proxy server that acts as the middle server. My front-end VueJS app will send data to the middle proxy, which then continues to the end server, which is the API.
Below is the server code:
// CAMERA API
app.post('/meitu', (req, res) => {
const myFile = req.files.photo;
console.log(`${__dirname}`)
// mv() method places the file inside public directory
myFile.mv(`./public/tempData/${myFile.name}`, function (err) {
if (err) {
console.log(err)
return res.status(500).send({ msg: "Error has occured" });
}
console.log("Uploading data to server...")
console.log(`./public/tempData/${myFile.name}`)
let data = new FormData();
data.append('photo', fs.createReadStream(`./public/tempData/${myFile.name}`));
// Token, URL, and Cookie are censored for privacy purposes.
let config = {
method: 'post',
maxBodyLength: Infinity,
url: '-------------------------------',
headers: {
'userToken': '--------------------------------------------',
'Cookie': '.AspNetCore.Session=-----------------------------------',
...data.getHeaders()
},
data : data
};
axios.request(config)
.then(response => {
console.log("Data sending complete.")
const result=response.data;
console.log(result)
fs.unlinkSync(`./public/tempData/${myFile.name}`)
return res.send(JSON.stringify(result));
})
.catch((error) => {
console.log(error);
});
})
})
and I get this ERROR:
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM AxiosError: getaddrinfo ENOTFOUND vescirc-stdv.ici-enorbite.com
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at AxiosError.from (/opt/render/project/src/node_modules/axios/dist/node/axios.cjs:837:14)
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at RedirectableRequest.handleRequestError (/opt/render/project/src/node_modules/axios/dist/node/axios.cjs:3029:25)
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at RedirectableRequest.emit (node:events:513:28)
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at eventHandlers.<computed> (/opt/render/project/src/node_modules/follow-redirects/index.js:14:24)
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at ClientRequest.emit (node:events:513:28)
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at TLSSocket.socketErrorListener (node:_http_client:502:9)
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at TLSSocket.emit (node:events:513:28)
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at emitErrorNT (node:internal/streams/destroy:151:8)
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at emitErrorCloseNT (node:internal/streams/destroy:116:3)
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at process.processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:82:21) {
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM hostname: 'vescirc-stdv.ici-enorbite.com',
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM syscall: 'getaddrinfo',
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM code: 'ENOTFOUND',
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM errno: -3008,
.....
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM cause: Error: getaddrinfo ENOTFOUND v<---------->.com // Actual address redacted for privacy
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at GetAddrInfoReqWrap.onlookup [as oncomplete] (node:dns:107:26) {
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM errno: -3008,
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM code: 'ENOTFOUND',
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM syscall: 'getaddrinfo',
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM hostname: 'vescirc-stdv.ici-enorbite.com'
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM }
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM }
Postman works completely fine, and I used the code from Postman, and I get the above error. How to fix this?
I deployed the server on Render.