Getting AxiosNotFound error

I am sending photos across to an API. Because of the CORS error that I am facing, I made a proxy server that acts as the middle server. My front-end VueJS app will send data to the middle proxy, which then continues to the end server, which is the API.

Below is the server code:

// CAMERA API app.post('/meitu', (req, res) => { const myFile = req.files.photo; console.log(`${__dirname}`) // mv() method places the file inside public directory myFile.mv(`./public/tempData/${myFile.name}`, function (err) { if (err) { console.log(err) return res.status(500).send({ msg: "Error has occured" }); } console.log("Uploading data to server...") console.log(`./public/tempData/${myFile.name}`) let data = new FormData(); data.append('photo', fs.createReadStream(`./public/tempData/${myFile.name}`)); // Token, URL, and Cookie are censored for privacy purposes. let config = { method: 'post', maxBodyLength: Infinity, url: '-------------------------------', headers: { 'userToken': '--------------------------------------------', 'Cookie': '.AspNetCore.Session=-----------------------------------', ...data.getHeaders() }, data : data }; axios.request(config) .then(response => { console.log("Data sending complete.") const result=response.data; console.log(result) fs.unlinkSync(`./public/tempData/${myFile.name}`) return res.send(JSON.stringify(result)); }) .catch((error) => { console.log(error); }); }) })

and I get this ERROR:

Nov 7 01:23:04 PM AxiosError: getaddrinfo ENOTFOUND vescirc-stdv.ici-enorbite.com Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at AxiosError.from (/opt/render/project/src/node_modules/axios/dist/node/axios.cjs:837:14) Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at RedirectableRequest.handleRequestError (/opt/render/project/src/node_modules/axios/dist/node/axios.cjs:3029:25) Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at RedirectableRequest.emit (node:events:513:28) Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at eventHandlers.<computed> (/opt/render/project/src/node_modules/follow-redirects/index.js:14:24) Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at ClientRequest.emit (node:events:513:28) Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at TLSSocket.socketErrorListener (node:_http_client:502:9) Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at TLSSocket.emit (node:events:513:28) Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at emitErrorNT (node:internal/streams/destroy:151:8) Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at emitErrorCloseNT (node:internal/streams/destroy:116:3) Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at process.processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:82:21) { Nov 7 01:23:04 PM hostname: 'vescirc-stdv.ici-enorbite.com', Nov 7 01:23:04 PM syscall: 'getaddrinfo', Nov 7 01:23:04 PM code: 'ENOTFOUND', Nov 7 01:23:04 PM errno: -3008, ..... Nov 7 01:23:04 PM cause: Error: getaddrinfo ENOTFOUND v<---------->.com // Actual address redacted for privacy Nov 7 01:23:04 PM at GetAddrInfoReqWrap.onlookup [as oncomplete] (node:dns:107:26) { Nov 7 01:23:04 PM errno: -3008, Nov 7 01:23:04 PM code: 'ENOTFOUND', Nov 7 01:23:04 PM syscall: 'getaddrinfo', Nov 7 01:23:04 PM hostname: 'vescirc-stdv.ici-enorbite.com' Nov 7 01:23:04 PM } Nov 7 01:23:04 PM }

Postman works completely fine, and I used the code from Postman, and I get the above error. How to fix this?

I deployed the server on Render.