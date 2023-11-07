Getting AxiosNotFound error

JavaScript
I am sending photos across to an API. Because of the CORS error that I am facing, I made a proxy server that acts as the middle server. My front-end VueJS app will send data to the middle proxy, which then continues to the end server, which is the API.

Below is the server code:

// CAMERA API
app.post('/meitu', (req, res) => {
 
  const myFile = req.files.photo;

  console.log(`${__dirname}`)
  //  mv() method places the file inside public directory
  myFile.mv(`./public/tempData/${myFile.name}`, function (err) {
      if (err) {
          console.log(err)
          return res.status(500).send({ msg: "Error has occured" });
      }
  
  console.log("Uploading data to server...")
  console.log(`./public/tempData/${myFile.name}`)

  let data = new FormData();
  data.append('photo', fs.createReadStream(`./public/tempData/${myFile.name}`));
      
  // Token, URL, and Cookie are censored for privacy purposes.
  let config = {
    method: 'post',
    maxBodyLength: Infinity,
    url: '-------------------------------',
    headers: { 
      'userToken': '--------------------------------------------', 
      'Cookie': '.AspNetCore.Session=-----------------------------------', 
      ...data.getHeaders()
    },
    data : data
  };

  axios.request(config)
    .then(response => {
      console.log("Data sending complete.")
      const result=response.data;
      console.log(result)
      fs.unlinkSync(`./public/tempData/${myFile.name}`)
        return res.send(JSON.stringify(result));
      })
      .catch((error) => {
        console.log(error);
      });
    })
  })

and I get this ERROR:

Nov 7 01:23:04 PM  AxiosError: getaddrinfo ENOTFOUND vescirc-stdv.ici-enorbite.com
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM      at AxiosError.from (/opt/render/project/src/node_modules/axios/dist/node/axios.cjs:837:14)
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM      at RedirectableRequest.handleRequestError (/opt/render/project/src/node_modules/axios/dist/node/axios.cjs:3029:25)
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM      at RedirectableRequest.emit (node:events:513:28)
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM      at eventHandlers.<computed> (/opt/render/project/src/node_modules/follow-redirects/index.js:14:24)
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM      at ClientRequest.emit (node:events:513:28)
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM      at TLSSocket.socketErrorListener (node:_http_client:502:9)
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM      at TLSSocket.emit (node:events:513:28)
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM      at emitErrorNT (node:internal/streams/destroy:151:8)
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM      at emitErrorCloseNT (node:internal/streams/destroy:116:3)
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM      at process.processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:82:21) {
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM    hostname: 'vescirc-stdv.ici-enorbite.com',
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM    syscall: 'getaddrinfo',
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM    code: 'ENOTFOUND',
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM    errno: -3008,

.....
 
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM    cause: Error: getaddrinfo ENOTFOUND v<---------->.com   // Actual address redacted for privacy
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM        at GetAddrInfoReqWrap.onlookup [as oncomplete] (node:dns:107:26) {
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM      errno: -3008,
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM      code: 'ENOTFOUND',
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM      syscall: 'getaddrinfo',
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM      hostname: 'vescirc-stdv.ici-enorbite.com'
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM    }
Nov 7 01:23:04 PM  }

Postman works completely fine, and I used the code from Postman, and I get the above error. How to fix this?

I deployed the server on Render.