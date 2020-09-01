Getting Around CORS

I am tinkering with Tesseract.js OCR library which can be used to convert text in an image into text that can be edited. There are two ways to use this library, it can be used by referencing the source code in the script tag or it can be installed using npm. I chose to reference the source code.

After referencing the library, I specified the image on my local machine that want to use for testing purposes in my script. When I run the script I’m getting the following error:

loadImage.js:43 Fetch API cannot load file:///C:/Users/UserZero/Desktop/Website%20Editor/Experimental%20Scripts/Tesseract/test.png. URL scheme must be "http" or "https" for CORS request.

I enabled the Allow-Controll-Allow-Origin Chrome extension but that didn’t do anything. How do I resolve this issue if I don’t want to use any framework or use a webserver? Please see my script here