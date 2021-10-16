Getting and using values from selected Object.keys

I have an array as below.
var Brand = { "Brand1-Parameter1-SubBrand1": [{ "Image": "animal", "Heading": "SubBrand1", "Link": "SubBrand1" }],
"Brand1-Parameter1-SubBrand2": [{ "Image": "animal", "Heading": "SubBrand2", "Link": "SubBrand2" }],
"Brand1-Parameter2-SubBrand3": [{ "Image": "water", "Heading": "SubBrand3", "Link": "SubBrand3" }],
"Brand1-Parameter2-SubBrand4": [{ "Image": "water", "Heading": "SubBrand4", "Link": "SubBrand4" }],
"Brand2-Parameter1-SubBrand5": [{ "Image": "travel", "Heading": "SubBrand5", "Link": "SubBrand5" }],
"Brand2-Parameter1-SubBrand6": [{ "Image": "travel", "Heading": "SubBrand6", "Link": "SubBrand6" }],
"Brand2-Parameter2-SubBrand7": [{ "Image": "flower", "Heading": "SubBrand7", "Link": "SubBrand7" }],
"Brand2-Parameter2-SubBrand8": [{ "Image": "flower", "Heading": "SubBrand8", "Link": "SubBrand8" }],
}
A small filter function gives me the two Object.keys from the above array:
var ParentBrandParameterKeys = Object.keys(Brand).filter(v => v.split("-").includes(ParentBrandSelected) && v.split("-").includes(ParameterSelected))
console.log(ParentBrandParameterKeys) gives me the below:
["Brand1-Parameter1-SubBrand1", "Brand1-Parameter1-SubBrand2"]
What I need is to use the values of the above selected keys to build a small div structure as below:
jQuery.each(ParentBrandParameterKeys, function(index, value){
markup += '<a href="/Directory/SubDirectory/'+ Brand[value].Link +'.html">'
markup += '<div class="InnerBlock">'
markup += '<div style="background-image:url(https://source.unsplash.com/1280x720/?' + Brand[value].Image +')">'+ Brand[value].Heading +'</div>'
markup += '</div>'
markup += '</a>'
});
But this isn’t working. How do I get the values for the selected Object.keys?