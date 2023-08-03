Getting an error on a line with function

Hi there,
I have the following fiddle which shows monthly/yearly prices and toggles between the two.
It all works fine, except I am getting an error on this line:
function flip() {
This is the error I’m getting:
Any ideas what is wrong with this line?
Thanks
That is likely coming from ESLint or whatever linter you are using.
The reason you are seeing this is that you have defined
flip, but you are calling it using an in-line event handler (that ESLint cannot see).
<input type="radio" id="r-monthly" name="yc-form-switch" value="monthly" onclick="flip()" checked />
<input type="radio" id="r-yearly" name="yc-form-switch" value="yearly" onclick="flip()" />
To get around it, use
eaddEventListener.
<input type="radio" id="r-monthly" name="yc-form-switch" value="monthly" checked>
<input type="radio" id="r-yearly" name="yc-form-switch" value="yearly">
And in your JS:
const radioButtons = document.querySelectorAll('input[name="yc-form-switch"]');
radioButtons.forEach((radioButton) => {
radioButton.addEventListener('change', flip);
});
HTH
1 Like
Hi,
Thank you for the reply, that has worked perfectly