Getter not returning the right values

I am trying to sum up all of my sub totals and return a grand total but I get wild values and I used to get the error: Expression has changed after it was checked.

When I use

import { ChangeDetectionStrategy } from '@angular/core'; @Component({ changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush })

it suppresses the expression has changed error but I still get wild values for the grand total.

This is in my component:

totals : number[ ] = [ ]; get grandTotal() { let i; let sub_total = 0; let grand_total = 0; if (this.isSubmitted == true){ sub_total = this.product_price * this.quantity; if (typeof this.product_price === "undefined") { return 0; } else { this.totals.push(sub_total); for (i = 0; i < this.totals.length; i++) { grand_total += this.totals[i]; } return grand_total; } } }

This is in my HTML;