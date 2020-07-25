Getter not returning the right values

I am trying to sum up all of my sub totals and return a grand total but I get wild values and I used to get the error: Expression has changed after it was checked.
When I use
import { ChangeDetectionStrategy } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush
})
it suppresses the expression has changed error but I still get wild values for the grand total.
This is in my component:
totals : number[ ] = [ ];
get grandTotal() {
let i;
let sub_total = 0;
let grand_total = 0;
if (this.isSubmitted == true){
sub_total = this.product_price * this.quantity;
if (typeof this.product_price === "undefined") {
return 0;
} else {
this.totals.push(sub_total);
for (i = 0; i < this.totals.length; i++) {
grand_total += this.totals[i];
}
return grand_total;
}
}
}
This is in my HTML;
<div>Grand Total {{ grandTotal }}</div>