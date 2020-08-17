Getter Doesn't Update Upon Delete

JavaScript
,
#1

The getter is working just fine for summing up the grand totals but when an item is deleted, the grand total doesn’t get updated.

totals = [];
get grandTotal() {

let i;
let sub_total = 0;
let grand_total = 0;

if  (this.isSubmitted == true) {
 if (typeof this.product_price  !== "undefined" && typeof this.quantity  !== "undefined") {
                                sub_total = this.product_price * this.quantity;
                                this.totals.push(sub_total);
                        }
                }
                          
                                
                for (i = 0; i < this.totals.length; i++) {
                        grand_total += this.totals[i];
                }
		this.isSubmitted = false;
        return grand_total;
}

deleteItem(i){
  this.items.splice(i,1);
  this.setStorageItems(this.items);
}

In my HTML:

<tr *ngFor="let item of items; let i = index">
<td>
<button type="button" (click)="deleteItem(i)" class="deletebtn">X</button></td>
</tr>
#2

Hi @makamo661, how would you expect grandTotal to update? Its calculated value doesn’t appear to depend on the items in any way, so it probably just stays the same… you might check if the getter actually gets called though by inserting a console.log().

#3

I tried putting

this.isSubmitted = true;
this.grandTotal;

in the deleteItems function but that didn’t work either

#4

Well the getter probably does get called, it just yields the same result as before having deleted an item. Where is this.items being used to compute the result of this.grandTotal?