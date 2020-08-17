Getter Doesn't Update Upon Delete

The getter is working just fine for summing up the grand totals but when an item is deleted, the grand total doesn’t get updated.
totals = [];
get grandTotal() {
let i;
let sub_total = 0;
let grand_total = 0;
if (this.isSubmitted == true) {
if (typeof this.product_price !== "undefined" && typeof this.quantity !== "undefined") {
sub_total = this.product_price * this.quantity;
this.totals.push(sub_total);
}
}
for (i = 0; i < this.totals.length; i++) {
grand_total += this.totals[i];
}
this.isSubmitted = false;
return grand_total;
}
deleteItem(i){
this.items.splice(i,1);
this.setStorageItems(this.items);
}
In my HTML:
<tr *ngFor="let item of items; let i = index">
<td>
<button type="button" (click)="deleteItem(i)" class="deletebtn">X</button></td>
</tr>