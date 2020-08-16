Getter Doesn't Update Upon Delete

JavaScript
#1

The getter is working just fine for summing up the grand totals but when an item is deleted, the grand total doesn’t get updated.

totals = [];
get grandTotal() {

let i;
let sub_total = 0;
let grand_total = 0;

if  (this.isSubmitted == true) {
 if (typeof this.product_price  !== "undefined" && typeof this.quantity  !== "undefined") {
                                sub_total = this.product_price * this.quantity;
                                this.totals.push(sub_total);
                        }
                }
                          
                                
                for (i = 0; i < this.totals.length; i++) {
                        grand_total += this.totals[i];
                }
		this.isSubmitted = false;
        return grand_total;
}

deleteItem(i){
  this.items.splice(i,1);
  this.setStorageItems(this.items);
}

In my HTML:

<tr *ngFor="let item of items; let i = index">
<td>
<button type="button" (click)="deleteItem(i)" class="deletebtn">X</button></td>
</tr>