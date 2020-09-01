Gett a form data

sure, heres the page with the form on it
<body>
You are logged in as lurtnowski@industechnology.com
<div class="card" style="margin:25px auto; width:85%">
<div class="card-header">
Add Device to a Rack
</div>
<div class="card-body">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-4">
<h5>To Rack: <span class="text-secondary">Rack #1</span></h5>
<table class="table table-sm">
<thead>
<tr><th>Room</th><th>Row</th><th>Bay</th></tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr><td>Comms Room</td><td>A</td><td>1</td></tr>
</tbody>
</table>
<div class="tabs">
<input type="radio" name="tabs" id="tabone" checked>
<label for="tabone">Front</label>
<div class="tab" style="height:765px">
<svg viewBox="0 0 300 1000">
<defs>
<pattern id="pattern"
width="8" height="10"
patternUnits="userSpaceOnUse"
patternTransform="rotate(45 50 50)">
<line stroke="#f00" stroke-width="7px" y2="10"/>
</pattern>
<style>
text {
font-size:.6em;
font-face:verdana;
}
.move {
fill:url(#pattern);
opacity:0.6;
stroke:#000;
stroke-width:2px";
}
.device {
fill:#e3e3e3;
stroke:#000;
stroke-width:.5;
}
.device:hover {
fill: #007bff;
}
.tipthemewhite {margin:3em 0 0 1.1em;}
</style>
</defs>
<line x1="35" y1="8" x2="215" y2="8" style="stroke:#212529" />
<line x1="30" y1="15" x2="35" y2="8" style="stroke:#212529" />
<line x1="210" y1="15" x2="215" y2="8" style="stroke:#212529" />
<line x1="210" y1="475" x2="215" y2="465" style="stroke:#212529" />
<line x1="215" y1="465" x2="215" y2="8" style="stroke:#212529" />
<rect x="30" y="15" width="180" height="460" style="fill:white;stroke-width:2;stroke:#6c757d" />
<rect x="35" y="20" width="170" height="450" style="fill:white;stroke-width:1;stroke:#6c757d;stroke-dasharray:5" />
<text x="222" y="465">1</text>
<text x="222" y="455">2</text>
<text x="222" y="445">3</text>
<text x="222" y="435">4</text>
<text x="222" y="425">5</text>
<text x="222" y="415">6</text>
<text x="222" y="405">7</text>
<text x="222" y="395">8</text>
<text x="222" y="385">9</text>
<text x="222" y="375">10</text>
<text x="222" y="365">11</text>
<text x="222" y="355">12</text>
<text x="222" y="345">13</text>
<text x="222" y="335">14</text>
<text x="222" y="325">15</text>
<text x="222" y="315">16</text>
<text x="222" y="305">17</text>
<text x="222" y="295">18</text>
<text x="222" y="285">19</text>
<text x="222" y="275">20</text>
<text x="222" y="265">21</text>
<text x="222" y="255">22</text>
<text x="222" y="245">23</text>
<text x="222" y="235">24</text>
<text x="222" y="225">25</text>
<text x="222" y="215">26</text>
<text x="222" y="205">27</text>
<text x="222" y="195">28</text>
<text x="222" y="185">29</text>
<text x="222" y="175">30</text>
<text x="222" y="165">31</text>
<text x="222" y="155">32</text>
<text x="222" y="145">33</text>
<text x="222" y="135">34</text>
<text x="222" y="125">35</text>
<text x="222" y="115">36</text>
<text x="222" y="105">37</text>
<text x="222" y="95">38</text>
<text x="222" y="85">39</text>
<text x="222" y="75">40</text>
<text x="222" y="65">41</text>
<text x="222" y="55">42</text>
<text x="222" y="45">43</text>
<text x="222" y="35">44</text>
<text x="222" y="25">45</text>
<rect x="35" y="450" width="170" height="20" class="device jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Dog Locator" />
<rect x="35" y="40" width="42.5" height="20" class="device jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Shark Locator" />
<rect x="35" y="380" width="85" height="20" class="device jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Shark Locator" />
</svg>
</div>
<input type="radio" name="tabs" id="tabtwo">
<label for="tabtwo">Back</label>
<div class="tab" style="height:765px">
<svg viewBox="0 0 300 1000">
<defs>
<style>
text {
font-size:.6em;
font-face:verdana;
}
.device {
fill:#e3e3e3;
stroke:#000;
stroke-width:.5;
}
.device:hover {
fill: #007bff;
}
.tipthemewhite {margin:3em 0 0 1.1em;}
</style>
</defs>
<line x1="35" y1="8" x2="215" y2="8" style="stroke:#212529" />
<line x1="30" y1="15" x2="35" y2="8" style="stroke:#212529" />
<line x1="210" y1="15" x2="215" y2="8" style="stroke:#212529" />
<line x1="210" y1="475" x2="215" y2="465" style="stroke:#212529" />
<line x1="215" y1="465" x2="215" y2="8" style="stroke:#212529" />
<rect x="30" y="15" width="180" height="460" style="fill:white;stroke-width:2;stroke:#6c757d" />
<rect x="35" y="20" width="170" height="450" style="fill:white;stroke-width:1;stroke:#6c757d;stroke-dasharray:5" />
<text x="222" y="465">1</text>
<text x="222" y="455">2</text>
<text x="222" y="445">3</text>
<text x="222" y="435">4</text>
<text x="222" y="425">5</text>
<text x="222" y="415">6</text>
<text x="222" y="405">7</text>
<text x="222" y="395">8</text>
<text x="222" y="385">9</text>
<text x="222" y="375">10</text>
<text x="222" y="365">11</text>
<text x="222" y="355">12</text>
<text x="222" y="345">13</text>
<text x="222" y="335">14</text>
<text x="222" y="325">15</text>
<text x="222" y="315">16</text>
<text x="222" y="305">17</text>
<text x="222" y="295">18</text>
<text x="222" y="285">19</text>
<text x="222" y="275">20</text>
<text x="222" y="265">21</text>
<text x="222" y="255">22</text>
<text x="222" y="245">23</text>
<text x="222" y="235">24</text>
<text x="222" y="225">25</text>
<text x="222" y="215">26</text>
<text x="222" y="205">27</text>
<text x="222" y="195">28</text>
<text x="222" y="185">29</text>
<text x="222" y="175">30</text>
<text x="222" y="165">31</text>
<text x="222" y="155">32</text>
<text x="222" y="145">33</text>
<text x="222" y="135">34</text>
<text x="222" y="125">35</text>
<text x="222" y="115">36</text>
<text x="222" y="105">37</text>
<text x="222" y="95">38</text>
<text x="222" y="85">39</text>
<text x="222" y="75">40</text>
<text x="222" y="65">41</text>
<text x="222" y="55">42</text>
<text x="222" y="45">43</text>
<text x="222" y="35">44</text>
<text x="222" y="25">45</text>
0 results
</svg>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-8">
<form method="post" action="add_device_to_rack_engine.php">
<div class="row">
<div class="col">
<label for="Title">Name</label>
<a class="btn btn-outline-secondary shadow btn-sm" href="#add_name" role="button"><span class="icon-plus"></span></a>
<select class="form-control" id="Name" name="Name" required><option disabled selected value="">Select</option><option value="Dog Locator">Dog Locator</option><option value="Shark Locator">Shark Locator</option><option value="test name">test name</option></select>
</div>
<div class="col">
<label for="Manufacturer">Manufacturer</label>
<a class="btn btn-outline-secondary shadow btn-sm" href="#add_manufacturer" role="button"><span class="icon-plus"></span></a>
<select class="form-control" id="Manufacturer" name="Manufacturer" required><option disabled selected value="">Select</option><option value="Device Emporium.">Device Emporium.</option></select>
</div>
<div class="col">
<label for="Model">Model</label>
<a class="btn btn-outline-secondary shadow btn-sm" href="#add_model" role="button"><span class="icon-plus"></span></a>
<select class="form-control" id="Model" name="Model" required><option disabled selected value="">Select</option><option value="MAGA">MAGA</option><option value="Get Fat">Get Fat</option></select>
</div>
<div class="col">
<label for="Category">Category</label>
<a class="btn btn-outline-secondary shadow btn-sm" href="#add_category" role="button"><span class="icon-plus"></span></a>
<select class="form-control" id="Category" name="Category" required><option disabled selected value="">Select</option><option value="Recreational">Recreational</option><option value="Imperative">Imperative</option></select>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col">
<label for="slots">First/Last Slots</label>
<div class="input-group">
<div class="input-group-prepend">
<span class="input-group-text">#</span>
</div>
<input type="number" name="beginning_slot" required step="0.1" class="form-control" min="0" max="50" maxlength="2">
<input type="number" name="ending_slot" required step="0.1" class="form-control" min="0" max="50" maxlength="2">
</div>
</div>
<div class="col">
<label for="OS">Operating System</label>
<input type="text" name="OS" id="OS" class="form-control" maxlength="25">
</div>
<div class="col">
<label for="Ports">Ports</label>
<select class="form-control" id="Ports" name="Ports">
<option value="1">Yes</option>
<option value="0">No</option>
</select>
</div>
<div class="col">
<label for="Version">Firmware Version</label>
<input type="text" name="Version" id="Version" class="form-control">
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col">
<label for="Orientation">Orientation</label>
<select class="form-control" id="Orientation" name="Orientation">
<option value="1">Front</option>
<option value="0">Back</option>
</select>
</div>
<div class="col">
<label for="width">Width</label>
<select class="form-control" id="width" required name="Width">
<option selected disabled value="">Select</option>
<option value="100">100%</option>
<option value="50">50%</option>
<option value="33">33%</option>
<option value="25">25%</option>
</select>
</div>
<div class="col">
<label for="alignment">Alignment</label>
<select name="alignment" id="alignment" class="form-control" required>
<option value="" disabled>Select Width</option>
<option value="" disabled>100% Options</option>
<option value="0" data-imagesrc="../images/Alignment_0.png">None</option>
<option value="" disabled>50% Options</option>
<option value="1" data-imagesrc="../images/Alignment_1.png">Left</option>
<option value="2" data-imagesrc="../images/Alignment_2.png">Right</option>
<option value="" disabled>33% Options</option>
<option value="3" data-imagesrc="../images/Alignment_3.png">Left</option>
<option value="4" data-imagesrc="../images/Alignment_4.png">Center</option>
<option value="5" data-imagesrc="../images/Alignment_5.png">Right</option>
<option value="" disabled>25% Options</option>
<option value="6" data-imagesrc="../images/Alignment_6.png">Left</option>
<option value="7" data-imagesrc="../images/Alignment_7.png">Center-Left</option>
<option value="8" data-imagesrc="../images/Alignment_8.png">Center-Right</option>
<option value="9" data-imagesrc="../images/Alignment_9.png">Right</option>
</select>
</div>
<div class="col">
<label for="Classification">Classification</label>
<select class="form-control" id="Classification" name="Classification" required>
<option disabled selected>Select</option>
<option value="White">White</option>
<option value="Yellow">Yellow</option>
<option value="Orange">Orange</option>
<option value="Red">Red</option>
<option value="Black">Black</option>
</select>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col">
<label for="Address">IP Address</label>
<input type="text" name="Address" id="Address" class="form-control" maxlength="25">
</div>
<div class="col">
<label for="Software">Hosted Software</label>
<input type="text" name="Software" id="Software" class="form-control" maxlength="50">
</div>
<div class="col">
<label for="Network">Hosted Network</label>
<input type="text" name="Network" id="Network" class="form-control" maxlength="50">
</div>
<div class="col">
<label for="System_Name">System</label>
<a class="btn btn-outline-secondary shadow btn-sm" href="#add_system" role="button"><span class="icon-plus"></span></a><select class="form-control" id="System_Name" name="System_Name"><option disabled selected value="">Select</option><option value="Education">Education</option><option value="Government">Government</option><option value="DMV">DMV</option></select>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col">
<label for="enabled">Enabled</label>
<select class="custom-select" id="enabled" name="enabled">
<option value="1">Yes</option>
<option value="0">No</option>
</select>
</div>
<div class="col">
<label for="Source">Source</label>
<select class="form-control" id="Source" name="Source" required><option disabled selected value="">Select</option><option value="1">Luke's Power Strip</option><option value="2">Fred's Power Strip</option><option value="3">Wally's Power Strip</option><option value="4">Terry's Power Strip</option><option value="5">Zach's Power Strip</option><option value="6">Ian's Power Strip</option></select> </div>
<div class="col">
<label for="Purpose">Purpose</label>
<input type="text" name="Purpose" id="Purpose" class="form-control" maxlength="127">
</div>
<div class="col">
<label for="Type">Type</label>
<a class="btn btn-outline-secondary shadow btn-sm" href="#add_type" role="button"><span class="icon-plus"></span></a><select class="form-control" id="Type" name="Type" required><option disabled selected value="">Select</option><option value="GPS Enabled">GPS Enabled</option></select>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col">
<label for="Type_Description">Type Description</label>
<input type="text" name="Type_Description" id="Type_Description" class="form-control" maxlength="127">
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col">
<label for="notes">Notes on this addition</label>
<textarea name="notes" id="notes" class="form-control" rows="5"></textarea>
</div>
<div class="col">
<label for="Notes">Notes on this device</label>
<textarea name="Notes" id="Notes" class="form-control" rows="5"></textarea>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row justify-content-center">
<div class="col-4">
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary btn-block btn-lg"><span class="icon-ok"></span> Submit</button>
</div>
</div>
<input type="hidden" name="rack_id" value="1">
</form>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script language="javascript">
$('#alignment').ddslick({
selectText: "Select your alignment"
});
(function(d) {
"use strict";
var widths = d.querySelector("#width");
var alignments = d.querySelector("#alignment");
function hideDDSlickOptions(select) {
var options = alignments.querySelectorAll(".dd-option");
options.forEach(function (option) {
option.classList.add("hide");
});
}
function showAlignmentOptions(widthSelect, alignments) {
hideDDSlickOptions(alignments);
var widthOption = widthSelect.options[widthSelect.selectedIndex];
var widthChoice = widthOption.text;
var options = alignments.querySelectorAll(".dd-option");
if (widthChoice === "100%") {
$(alignments).ddslick('select', {index: 1});
options[2].classList.remove("hide");
}
if (widthChoice === "50%") {
$(alignments).ddslick('select', {index: 3});
options[4].classList.remove("hide");
options[5].classList.remove("hide");
}
if (widthChoice === "33%") {
$(alignments).ddslick('select', {index: 6});
options[7].classList.remove("hide");
options[8].classList.remove("hide");
options[9].classList.remove("hide");
}
if (widthChoice === "25%") {
$(alignments).ddslick('select', {index: 10});
options[11].classList.remove("hide");
options[12].classList.remove("hide");
options[13].classList.remove("hide");
options[14].classList.remove("hide");
}
}
function widthChangeHandler(evt) {
var widthChoice = evt.target;
showAlignmentOptions(widthChoice, alignments);
}
widths.addEventListener("change", widthChangeHandler);
hideDDSlickOptions(alignments);
$(alignments).ddslick('select', {index: 0});
}(document));
</script>
The page in the is submitted to
<?php
echo '<pre>';print_r($_POST);echo '</pre>';
$Name = addslashes($_POST['Name']);
$Manufacturer = addslashes($_POST['Manufacturer']);
$Model = addslashes($_POST['Model']);
$Category = addslashes($_POST['Category']);
$beginning_slot = (int)$_POST['beginning_slot'];
$ending_slot = (int)$_POST['ending_slot'];
$OS = addslashes($_POST['OS']);
$Ports = $_POST['Ports'];
$Version = addslashes($_POST['Version']);
$Orientation = (int)$_POST['Orientation'];
$Width = (int)$_POST['Width'];
$alignment = addslashes($_POST['alignment']);
$Classification = addslashes($_POST['Classification']);
$Address = addslashes($_POST['Address']);
$Hosted_Software = addslashes($_POST['Software']);
$Hosted_Network = addslashes($_POST['Network']);
$IP_Address = addslashes($_POST['Address']);
$System_Name = addslashes($_POST['System_Name']);
$Enabled = (int)$_POST['enabled'];
$power_strip_id = (int)$_POST['Source'];
$Purpose = addslashes($_POST['Purpose']);
$Type_Description = addslashes($_POST['Type_Description']);
$rack_id = (int)$_POST['rack_id'];
$Type = addslashes($_POST['Type']);
$Notes = addslashes($_POST['Notes']);
$notes = addslashes($_POST['notes']);
switch ($alignment){
case 1:
$beginning_x = 0;
break;
case 2:
$beginning_x = 50;
break;
case 3:
$beginning_x = 33;
break;
case 4:
$beginning_x = 66;
break;
case 5:
$beginning_x = 25;
break;
case 6:
$beginning_x = 75;
break;
default:
$beginning_x = 0;
}
$sql = "INSERT INTO devices (power_strip_id,rack_id,name,type,type_description,category,purpose,classification,manufacturer,model,firmware_version,operating_system,
IP_address,hosted_software,hosted_network,system_name,notes,port,beginning_slot,ending_slot,width,beginning_x,created_by,created_date,enabled
) VALUES (
".$power_strip_id.", ".$rack_id.",'".$Name."','".$Type."','".$Type_Description."', '".$Category."','".$Purpose."', '".$Classification."','".$Manufacturer."','".$Model."',
'".$Version."','".$OS."','".$IP_Address."','".$Hosted_Software."','".$Hosted_Network."','".$System_Name."','".$Notes."',".$Ports.",".$beginning_slot.", ".$ending_slot.", ".$Width.",".$beginning_x.",'".$_SESSION['email']."', CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,".$Enabled.")";
echo $sql;
?>
Heres the form before I submit it
the result (no alignment)
then if I comment out the scripts, I see
the result
I think somehow the script that causes the image in the allignment drowdown makes it not submit
id like to use the optgroup if I can use images with it, can I?