GetRangeAt Throws An Error When Using EventListener

Having a look, and one thing for starters

document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function(event){ let btn = document.getElementById("test"); let selection; let range; if(window.getSelection){ selection = window.getSelection(); range = selection.getRangeAt(0); } btn.addEventListener("click", Test(range)); }); function Test (rangegObj){ console.log(rangeObj); }

This is going to invoke Test, regardless of clicking

btn.addEventListener("click", Test(range));

One fix is to wrap the callback in a function

btn.addEventListener('click', function(event) { test(range) })

Or partial application with bind is another possibility

btn.addEventListener('click', test.bind(null, range))

Note have also changed ‘Test’ to lowercase. A capital first letter tends to be used to indicate that is is a constructor function.

I know it doesn’t answer your main question.

Oh and a typo 'rangegObj’

function Test (rangegObj){ console.log(rangeObj); }

Looking at MDN

The zero-based index of the range to return. A negative number or a number greater than or equal to Selection.rangeCount will result in an error.

So if rangeCount is zero, it is equal to selection.getRangeAt(0)