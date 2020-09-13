GetRangeAt Throws An Error When Using EventListener

Having a look, and one thing for starters
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function(event){
let btn = document.getElementById("test");
let selection;
let range;
if(window.getSelection){
selection = window.getSelection();
range = selection.getRangeAt(0);
}
btn.addEventListener("click", Test(range));
});
function Test (rangegObj){
console.log(rangeObj);
}
This is going to invoke Test, regardless of clicking
btn.addEventListener("click", Test(range));
One fix is to wrap the callback in a function
btn.addEventListener('click', function(event) { test(range) })
Or partial application with bind is another possibility
btn.addEventListener('click', test.bind(null, range))
Note have also changed ‘Test’ to lowercase. A capital first letter tends to be used to indicate that is is a constructor function.
I know it doesn’t answer your main question.
Oh and a typo 'rangegObj’
function Test (rangegObj){
console.log(rangeObj);
}
Looking at MDN
The zero-based index of the range to return. A negative number or a number greater than or equal to
Selection.rangeCount will result in an error.
So if rangeCount is zero, it is equal to selection.getRangeAt(0)