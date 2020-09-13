GetRangeAt Throws An Error When Using EventListener

JavaScript
#1

I have a script that gets the user’s text selection using windows.getSelection() and the range can be had using windows.getSelection().getRangeAt(0). When I use the onclick attribute of a button element to call the function just described, I had no issue. However, if I use the following code to ensure the page had loaded

document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function(event){}

and then define the click evenlistener inside of it, getRangeAt(0) throws an error.
Please see my script here.

#2

Having a look, and one thing for starters

document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function(event){ 
    let btn = document.getElementById("test"); 
    let selection; 
    let range;

    if(window.getSelection){
          selection = window.getSelection(); 
          range = selection.getRangeAt(0);
    }

    btn.addEventListener("click", Test(range));
        
});
 
function Test (rangegObj){
   console.log(rangeObj);          
}

This is going to invoke Test, regardless of clicking

btn.addEventListener("click", Test(range));

One fix is to wrap the callback in a function

btn.addEventListener('click', function(event) { test(range) })

Or partial application with bind is another possibility

btn.addEventListener('click', test.bind(null, range))

Note have also changed ‘Test’ to lowercase. A capital first letter tends to be used to indicate that is is a constructor function.

I know it doesn’t answer your main question.

Oh and a typo 'rangegObj’

function Test (rangegObj){
   console.log(rangeObj);          
}

Looking at MDN
The zero-based index of the range to return. A negative number or a number greater than or equal to Selection.rangeCount will result in an error.

So if rangeCount is zero, it is equal to selection.getRangeAt(0)

#3

Ok a bit of a re-write. Edit: I have just realised with ‘rangeObj’, you wanted to output the object.

This is heading in the right direction though

function test (range) {
  console.log(range)
}

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function (event) {
  function getSelection () {
    if (window.getSelection) {
      const selection = window.getSelection()

      if (selection.rangeCount > 0) {
        const range = selection.getRangeAt(0) // Object
        return range.endOffset - range.startOffset // number of chars selected
      }
      return 0
    }
  }

  const btn = document.getElementById('test')
  btn.addEventListener('click', function (e) { test(getSelection()) })
})