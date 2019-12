Hello

I want to get url in adress bar without params

the problem that the server url is different from the one shown in adress bar but I want to show the one in adress bar not real url

Some of my tries

function getAddress() { $protocol = $_SERVER['HTTPS'] == 'on' ? 'https' : 'http'; return $protocol.'://'.$_SERVER['HTTP_HOST'].$_SERVER['REQUEST_URI']; } echo getAddress();

The alternative in jquery is

$(location).attr('href');

I want the url without params

Thanks in advance