Get undefined error while trying to follow tutorial

Apparently the version that the tutorial was developed in and the latest code cause a discrepancy.

Thanks for taking the time to follow up. I’ve just had a look and it seems the problem you are experiencing is being caused by the React Hook Form library. The tutorial was written using version 6, whereas if you run yarn add react-hook-form you will pull in version 7.

Version 7 introduced a couple of breaking changes. You can read about them here:

In the component you are having trouble with, the two problematic things are the errors object and the register method. These have to be imported / used slightly differently.

Here is the complete code for the component which will work with v7 of React Hook Form:

import React, { useContext } from 'react'; import { Form, Grid, Button } from 'semantic-ui-react'; import { useForm } from 'react-hook-form'; import classnames from 'classnames'; import { ContactContext } from '../context/contact-context'; const ContactForm = () => { const [state] = useContext(ContactContext); const { register, handleSubmit, formState: { errors, }, } = useForm(); const onSubmit = data => console.log(data); return ( <Grid centered columns={2}> <Grid.Column> <h1 style={{ marginTop: '1em' }}>Add New Contact</h1> <Form onSubmit={handleSubmit(onSubmit)} loading={state.loading}> <Form.Group widths="equal"> <Form.Field className={classnames({ error: errors.name })}> <label htmlFor="name.first"> First Name <input id="name.first" {...register('name.first', { required: true, minLength: 2 })} type="text" placeholder="First Name" /> </label> <span className="error"> {errors.name && errors.name.first.type === 'required' && 'You need to provide First Name'} </span> <span className="error"> {errors.name && errors.name.first.type === 'minLength' && 'Must be 2 or more characters'} </span> </Form.Field> <Form.Field> <label htmlFor="name.last"> Last Name <input id="name.last" {...register('name.last')} type="text" placeholder="Last Name" /> </label> </Form.Field> </Form.Group> <Form.Field className={classnames({ error: errors.phone })}> <label htmlFor="phone"> Phone <input id="phone" {...register('phone', { required: true, pattern: /^\+(?:[0-9] ?){6,14}[0-9]$/, })} type="text" placeholder="Phone" /> </label> <span className="error"> {errors.phone && errors.phone.type === 'required' && 'You need to provide a Phone number'} </span> <span className="error"> {errors.phone && errors.phone.type === 'pattern' && 'Phone number must be in International format'} </span> </Form.Field> <Form.Field className={classnames({ error: errors.email })}> <label htmlFor="email"> Email <input id="email" {...register('email', { required: true, pattern: /^\w+([.-]?\w+)*@\w+([.-]?\w+)*(\.\w{2,3})+$/, })} type="text" placeholder="Email" /> </label> <span className="error"> {errors.email && errors.email.type === 'required' && 'You need to provide an Email address'} </span> <span className="error"> {errors.email && errors.email.type === 'pattern' && 'Invalid email address'} </span> </Form.Field> <Button primary type="submit"> Save </Button> </Form> </Grid.Column> </Grid> ); } export default ContactForm;

Here are the diffs of what changed:

- const { register, errors, handleSubmit } = useForm(); + const { + register, + handleSubmit, + formState: { + errors, + }, + } = useForm(); ... <input id="name.first" - name="name.first" type="text" placeholder="First Name" - ref={register({ required: true, minLength: 2 })} /> <input id="name.first" + {...register('name.first', { required: true, minLength: 2 })} type="text" placeholder="First Name" /> <!-- And so on for the other fields -->

HTH