Get undefined error while trying to follow tutorial

JavaScript
,
#1

Github : https://github.com/nileshstailor/react-contact-manager

I followed this tutorial/book : https://www.sitepoint.com/premium/books/build-a-node-js-crud-app-using-react-and-feathers/read/1 and I am in the section that deals with “Handle Create Requests Using React Hook Forms” and the code is verbatim to the one in the tutorial - so not sure what I am doing wrong.

Following is the error I see. Seems like “error” is coming up as null so error.name is giving the undefined warning.

TypeError: Cannot read property ‘name’ of undefined

ContactForm

c:/react/react-contact-manager/src/components/contact-form.js:16

13 | <h1 style={{ marginTop: '1em' }}>Add New Contact</h1>  
14 | <Form onSubmit={handleSubmit(onSubmit)} loading={state.loading}>  
15 |   <Form.Group widths="equal">> 
16 |     <Form.Field className={classnames({ error: errors.name })}>     
| ^  17 |       <label htmlFor="name.first">  
18 |         First Name  
19 |         <input
#2

Apparently the version that the tutorial was developed in and the latest code cause a discrepancy.
FYI for anyone in the future just change package.json to used the sameones from the github repo of the tutorial and then use yarn -force to compile using the old package files and not the latest.

