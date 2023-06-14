Get the value of localstorage

Hi thanks for you help, i have tryied with your code but i get problems with the syntax (even if i think that it’s good way). Regarding this one, this is not working, result gives always same value 2 and 4 as true even witch boxes are checked.

Actually i am here :

with this code :

for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(localStorage)) { console.log("TEST3",`${key}: ${value}`); }

and i get the result in console.log:

TEST3 checkboxValues: {“checkbox1”:false,“checkbox2”:true,“checkbox3”:true,“checkbox4”:false,“checkbox5”:true,“checkbox6”:true,“checkbox7”:false,“checkbox8”:true,“checkbox9”:false}

but when i try this :

for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(localStorage)) { if(value=='true') console.log(`${key}: ${value}`); }

I get nothing, i don’t understand why the if(value==‘true’) is not working