Get the value of localstorage

Hi thanks for you help, i have tryied with your code but i get problems with the syntax (even if i think that it’s good way). Regarding this one, this is not working, result gives always same value 2 and 4 as true even witch boxes are checked.
Actually i am here :
with this code :
for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(localStorage)) {
console.log("TEST3",`${key}: ${value}`);
}
and i get the result in console.log:
TEST3 checkboxValues: {“checkbox1”:false,“checkbox2”:true,“checkbox3”:true,“checkbox4”:false,“checkbox5”:true,“checkbox6”:true,“checkbox7”:false,“checkbox8”:true,“checkbox9”:false}
but when i try this :
for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(localStorage)) {
if(value=='true') console.log(`${key}: ${value}`);
}
I get nothing, i don’t understand why the if(value==‘true’) is not working
My CodePen always gives values 2 and 4 as true regardless of which boxes are ticked (checked) because it is saving to localStorage the initial checkbox values. The initial values are defined within the HTML code. There is no code there to update localStorage everytime a checkbox is changed. That code could be added.
I am not clear why you are using JSON when localStorage already provides key:value pairs. However, I appreciate that you may be using JSON so as to keep checkbox values together as a group.
Ok understand sorry for my mistake.
Anyway i get the solution finally :
const STORAGE_KEY_NAME = 'checkboxValues';
const storageBoxes=JSON.parse(window.localStorage.getItem(STORAGE_KEY_NAME)) ?? {}
for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(storageBoxes)) {
if (value === true) {
console.log(`Case "${key}" cochée !`)
}}
Ok i found also how to use the backticks !!!
I don’t understand what is the two ?? {} but now it’s working.
Thanks a lot the help of everyone on this forum.