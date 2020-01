I have the following SQL statement that works to get the total for the last 12 months.

How do I modify this to give me the total of THIS year only…and not go back 12 months. The statement creates a bar chart for me and I am only interested in this years results.

$sql = “SELECT YEAR(date) AS year, MONTH(date) AS month, SUM(amount) AS total FROM income WHERE date > DATE_SUB(NOW(), INTERVAL 1 YEAR) GROUP BY year, month”;