Get the payload lenth in PHP

Hello,
Is it possible to get the payload length in PHP? I am trying to catch port scanners, a large red flag of port scanners is connecting to port 80 with a payload length of 0.
AFAIK port scanners generally use ICMP, not TCP, so they won’t end up at Apache/NGiNX and/or PHP. If you want to block them you’d need to do that in the firewall of your OS.