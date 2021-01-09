Get stuck on Hidden Anagram

#1

I am working to solve this hard challenge in www.edabit.com.
My code is messing to complete the challenge and I tried too much on my code but until know I do not know how to pass this hard challenge. This challenge is called Hidden Anagram.

My Code So Far:

function hiddenAnagram(text, phrase) {
	 text = text.replace(/[^\w]/g, "").toLowerCase();
	  phrase = phrase.replace(/[^\w]/g, "").toLowerCase();
  let sortText = text.split("").sort();
  let sortPhrase = phrase.split("").sort()
  return "noutfond";
}
console.log(hiddenAnagram("D  e b90it->?$ (c)a r...d,,#~", "bad credit"));

Link to challenge: https://edabit.com/challenge/7hnsWYJGc6yPqEMjc

#2

So at what point in your code do you compare text and phrase?

#3

Okay, maybe i can be a bit more helpful. I’m going to spoiler tag each of these individually, as they’ll get more spoilery.

How is “An old west action hero actor” an anagram of “Clint Eastwood”?

What do you need to do to find any possible starting point for an anagram of the target?

What do we know about the length of the anagram, and how can that narrow our search

How do we check all of the possible substrings of the original text for an anagram of the target?

Follow-on: What do we know about when we can stop looking for points in the string where the anagram could start?

Check every valid starting point to see if the substring, once sorted, matches the target. If it does, return the original substring. If it doesn’t, continue. If you get to the end of your possibilities, return noutfond.

#4

Bonus hint that i’ll give out in the open: \w matches more than just letters. \w is [a-zA-Z0-9_]

#5

I mean what to do next with the code above to pass the challenge!!

#6

Have you read some of the spoilers in my above post?