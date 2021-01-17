Get stuck on Hidden Anagram

I am working to solve this hard challenge in
www.edabit.com.
My code is messing to complete the challenge and I tried too much on my code but until know I do not know how to pass this hard challenge. This challenge is called
Hidden Anagram.
My Code So Far:
function hiddenAnagram(text, phrase) {
text = text.replace(/[^\w]/g, "").toLowerCase();
phrase = phrase.replace(/[^\w]/g, "").toLowerCase();
let sortText = text.split("").sort();
let sortPhrase = phrase.split("").sort()
return "noutfond";
}
console.log(hiddenAnagram("D e b90it->?$ (c)a r...d,,#~", "bad credit"));
Link to challenge:
https://edabit.com/challenge/7hnsWYJGc6yPqEMjc