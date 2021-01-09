Get stuck on Hidden Anagram in edabit.com

JavaScript
#1

I am working to solve this hard challenge in www.edabit.com.
My code is messing to complete the challenge and I tried too much on my code but until know I do not know how to pass this hard challenge. This challenge is called Hidden Anagram.

My Code So Far:

function hiddenAnagram(text, phrase) {
	 text = text.replace(/[^\w]/g, "").toLowerCase();
	  phrase = phrase.replace(/[^\w]/g, "").toLowerCase();
  let sortText = text.split("").sort();
  let sortPhrase = phrase.split("").sort()
  return "noutfond";
}
console.log(hiddenAnagram("D  e b90it->?$ (c)a r...d,,#~", "bad credit"));

Link to challenge: Edabit