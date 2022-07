Hi

I have some DIVS each with attribute named ‘idx’, with unique value.

For example :

I would like to use querySelector (or any other method) to get al the DIVS that theirs ‘idx’ value

within a range of X and Y (for example 2 and 5 return 5 DIVS).

Now from for my understanding, I cannot use REGEX.

So, how can I solve this issue?

Thanks