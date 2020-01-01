Get row values from select all checkbox

I’d go for option 4, none of the above.
The code is intended to give you an idea of how it might work, when other needed parts are put in place too.
Which code do you mean specifically? The
getInfo() function should work with your code in place of the “manual” data population from the DOM (you’d probably have to adjust the
$table reference / selector though); the codepen is just supposed to be an example though and won’t work as a drop-in replacement for your original code.
The important part is indeed using the datatables API here as it greatly simplifies your code. So just try to apply this to your code while consulting the docs; if you have trouble understanding certain bits I’ll of course try to help as well.
:-)
Thanks very much for all your help.
Sorry Paul. What is option 4? Thanks
Option 4 is something that wasn’t considered, that the code can not and does not work all by itself, because there is more that you need to do to it to get it working.
On a simpler level. With the updated code I have posted, I can add to array fine but how do I remove from array if checkbox is unticked. I feel this would be simpler. Any help would be greatfully appreciated. Many thanks
$(function() {
info = [];
$(document).on('click', '.rowChk', function () {
if($(this).is(':checked')) {
$('#rowClk').show();
var currentRows = $(this).closest("tr");
var rackid = currentRows.find("td:eq(0)").html();
data = {};
data.id = rackid;
info.push(data);
//console.log(data);
//console.log(info.length);
} else {
delete [info.id]; <--- Need to delete checkbox value from array -->
//console.log(info.length);
if(info.length === 0) {
$('#rowClk').css('display','none');
}
}
});
});
Please check the docs on the MDN, that’s not how the
delete operator works. But you wouldn’t
delete an array element anyway as this leaves an uńdefined “hole”; better find the index of the element to remove, and then splice the array at that position; or filter the array to those elements that don’t have the given ID:
var info = [{ id: 'foo' }, { id: 'bar' }]
var rackid = 'foo'
var index = info.findIndex(function (item) {
return item.id === rackid
})
if (index !== -1) {
info.splice(index, 1)
}
// Or:
info = info.filter(function (item) {
return item.id !== rackid
})
Many thanks. Really helping me to get to grips with arrays and objects. I do have one question though. In my local code I am capturing data from rows in a table. When I click a checkbox, the data is returned thus in console.
What I am trying to do is remove an item from the array if the checkbox is unticked. The last example that you posted works fine, but how do I remove from array based on id? I posted my code originally and have tried to adapt your code to mine but instead of deleting from array, it still leaves the data in the array even if the checkbox is unticked. How do I modify thi to work with my code. Many thanks for all your help.
[{"id":"33","service":"Standard","activity":"New Box Intake","dept":"DEMO44","company":"DEMO","address":"22 London Road Charles House London W12 3RT ","user":"Demo User","item":"DEMO11122","intakedate":"22/09/2019 09:48:41","destroydate":"28/09/2019"},
{"id":"34","service":"Standard","activity":"New Box Intake","dept":"DEMO44","company":"DEMO","address":"22 London Road Charles House London W12 3RT ","user":"Demo User","item":"DEMO6423","intakedate":"22/09/2019 09:48:41","destroydate":"28/09/2019"}]
Here’s an example object that’s being worked on:
var info = [
{
"id":"33","service":"Standard","activity":"New Box Intake","dept":"DEMO44",
"company":"DEMO","address":"22 London Road Charles House London W12 3RT ",
"user":"Demo User","item":"DEMO11122",
"intakedate":"22/09/2019 09:48:41","destroydate":"28/09/2019"
},
{
"id":"34","service":"Standard","activity":"New Box Intake","dept":"DEMO44",
"company":"DEMO","address":"22 London Road Charles House London W12 3RT ",
"user":"Demo User","item":"DEMO6423",
"intakedate":"22/09/2019 09:48:41","destroydate":"28/09/2019"
}
];
And you want to know how to remove an item based on the id.
You can use a filter, that keeps the item on a truthy value and removes it on a falsy value.
function removeItem(info, idToRemove) {
return info.filter(function (item) {
return item.id !== idToRemove;
});
}
...
info = removeItem(info, "33");
Hi Paul. Thanks for reply. I hall try it later and post back. cheers
I have managed to get the following script working which will add and remove from array. However, something weird i happening when I click on a checkbox.
For example, I have 3 checkboxes 1,2,3. When I select a checkbox, this shows the correct row values in the console. However, if I unselect box 2 then it is still displaying values for checkboxes 2 and 3 in the console which was instead of 1 and 3. I hae posted my code and would be grateful if someone help me with this. Need to move on with this. Many thanks.
$(function() {
info = [];
$(document).on('click', '.rowChk', function() {
if $(this.checked) {
$('#rowClk').show();
var currentRows = $(this).closest("tr");
var rackid = currentRows.find("td:eq(0)").html();
// var rackidnumber = currentRows.find("td:eq(1)").html();
var rackservice = currentRows.find("td:eq(2)").html();
var rackactivity = currentRows.find("td:eq(3)").html();
var rackdept = currentRows.find("td:eq(4)").html();
var rackcompany = currentRows.find("td:eq(5)").html();
var rackaddress = currentRows.find("td:eq(6)").html();
var rackuser = currentRows.find("td:eq(7)").html();
var rackitem = currentRows.find("td:eq(8)").html();
var rackddate = currentRows.find("td:eq(9)").html();
var rackdate = currentRows.find("td:eq(10)").html();
var id = rackid;
data = {};
data.rackids = rackid;
// data.idnumber = rackidnumber;
data.service = rackservice;
data.activity = rackactivity;
data.dept = rackdept;
data.company = rackcompany;
data.address = rackaddress;
data.user = rackuser;
data.item = rackitem;
data.intakedate = rackdate;
data.destroydate = rackddate;
info.push(data);
console.log(info);
} else {
var index = info.findIndex(function(item) {
return item.id === id;
});
if (index !== -1) {
info.splice(index, 1);
if (info.length === 0) {
$('#rowClk').css('display', 'none');
}
}
}
});
});
Where is
id coming from? You only declare it inside the
if block, so it will never be defined in the
else block as far as the current function scope is concerned
(which would actually throw a reference error though).
Edit: Ah forgot about the hoisting of old
var declarations.
^^ So inside the
else block,
id is always
undefined; it seems that passing an invalid value will just
splice() the array at the first position then.
How do I correct this to work? Also, if it help, this is how the input is declared from datatables and I was wondering if I need a dynamic id as at the moment I am referencing by class, so all inputs in the table are being called in the click handler by class. ie; “rowChk”. Many thanks
{ data: null, 'width': '20', render: function (data, type, row, meta)
{
if (type === 'display')
{
data = '<input type="checkbox" class="rowChk" name="rowChk[]" />';
}
return data;
}
},
I have declared id in the following code.
var currentRows = $(this).closest("tr");
var rackid = currentRows.find("td:eq(0)").html();
// var rackidnumber = currentRows.find("td:eq(1)").html();
var rackservice = currentRows.find("td:eq(2)").html();
var rackactivity = currentRows.find("td:eq(3)").html();
var rackdept = currentRows.find("td:eq(4)").html();
var rackcompany = currentRows.find("td:eq(5)").html();
var rackaddress = currentRows.find("td:eq(6)").html();
var rackuser = currentRows.find("td:eq(7)").html();
var rackitem = currentRows.find("td:eq(8)").html();
var rackddate = currentRows.find("td:eq(9)").html();
var rackdate = currentRows.find("td:eq(10)").html();
id = rackid;
Just declare and acquire the ID above the conditional blocks, not inside the
if block only.
Going with the class should be fine – inside the click handler you have a direct reference via
this (or
event.target) anyway. BTW since the input is not dynamic, you can replace the
render() method with a simple
defaultContent property (see my codepen).
I have followed your comment and placed the id outside of the if statement like thus: var id; and still getting the same problem. I have posted the code I am now using? Thanks
PS. Funny thing is, it seems to work for ‘n’ clicks then randomly returns the incorrect id. I think I hall be on valium soon :-). Thanks
$(function() {
info = [];
var id;
$(document).on('click', '.rowChk', function() {
if (this.checked) {
$('#rowClk').show();
var currentRows = $(this).closest("tr");
var rackid = currentRows.find("td:eq(0)").html();
// var rackidnumber = currentRows.find("td:eq(1)").html();
var rackservice = currentRows.find("td:eq(2)").html();
var rackactivity = currentRows.find("td:eq(3)").html();
var rackdept = currentRows.find("td:eq(4)").html();
var rackcompany = currentRows.find("td:eq(5)").html();
var rackaddress = currentRows.find("td:eq(6)").html();
var rackuser = currentRows.find("td:eq(7)").html();
var rackitem = currentRows.find("td:eq(8)").html();
var rackddate = currentRows.find("td:eq(9)").html();
var rackdate = currentRows.find("td:eq(10)").html();
id = rackid;
data = {};
data.rackids = rackid;
// data.idnumber = rackidnumber;
data.service = rackservice;
data.activity = rackactivity;
data.dept = rackdept;
data.company = rackcompany;
data.address = rackaddress;
data.user = rackuser;
data.item = rackitem;
data.intakedate = rackdate;
data.destroydate = rackddate;
info.push(data);
console.log(info);
} else {
var index = info.findIndex(function(item) {
return item.id === id;
});
if (index !== -1) {
info.splice(index, 1);
if (info.length === 0) {
$('#rowClk').css('display', 'none');
}
}
}
});
});
I did say you have to declare and acquire the ID above the
if block though – just declaring it outside doesn’t change anything as it’s still
undefined. So check your own code where the actual value for the ID is coming from, and then do that assignment at the function top instead.
The actual id is coming from here:
var rackid = currentRows.find("td:eq(0)").html();
So what I did was to place the id declaration like this outside the if block: How do I acquire the ID above the if block if I am not getting the value until the checkbox is checked which is inside the if block?
id = rackid;
Is there any reason that I cannot just grab the value from rackid and not use id at all? Thanks
No, you can certainly use the
rackid directly… AFAICT you introduced the additional
id variable yourself at some point.
^^ Just make sure it is defined and holds an actual value when using it.
Hooray. Finally got it working. Moved the following from the if block to outside the if block and used rackid.
currentRows = $(this).closest("tr");
rackid = currentRows.find("td:eq(0)").html();
Many thanks for all your help. Couldn’t have done it without you. Cheers
